Conflicting Reports On If There Will Be A Women’s Royal Rumble

With the return of Paige and several NXT female stars being promoted to the main roster this week, there has been a lot of speculation that WWE is planning to hold the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble in January.

As PWMania.com noted, according to The UK Sun, WWE is planning to announce the first ever female Royal Rumble match in January.

However, according to Dave Meltzer on Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE currently has no plans to hold a Women’s Royal Rumble Match.