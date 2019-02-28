Conflicting Reports Regarding Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status

Bray Wyatt’s WWE return remains up in the air and there are conflicting stories on plans from his return coming from within WWE.

According to WrestleVotes, one story is that Wyatt is scheduled to return to television before WrestleMania 35 and then have a top match at the biggest show of the year. The other story is that they are saving his return for the post-WrestleMania TV shows to have a larger impact.

Noteworthy: I’ve heard both sides of story, from two different sources regarding Bray Wyatt. 1 He’s poised to return prior to WM & have a featured match or 2. They are saving his return for post Mania RAW / SD to make a larger impact. Must be Mania season. News gets more erratic. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt responded to an online editorial about not having faith that Wyatt will return soon:

“Dear Sean Rueter, I don’t care what you think. How’s this for cryptic, I’ll be back soon. And when everyone sees how great I am, you will owe me a beer. Until then, stop writing reports on me every time I write something.”