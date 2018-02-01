Conor McGregor On Ronda Rousey Signing With WWE

It’s been well documented that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey’s has signed with WWE and made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. Another UFC star has sounded off the signing.

“I’m delighted for her, absolutely over the moon for her!” UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor told reporters this week. “She looked like she really enjoyed herself at the event and I was very, very happy to see her.”

“She’s a pioneer for the game,” noted McGregor. “She’s came through it all and faced big wins and big, big losses and she came through it and it’s great to see her represent herself and mixed martial arts and have fun in the WWE. I know she’s been a big fan of it all through her life, so it’s great to see that.”