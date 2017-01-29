Conor McGregor On Talking With WWE, Triple H On Seth Rollins, Eric Young

– As noted, Triple H addressed Seth Rollins interrupting WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” last night during the post-show interview with Cathy Kelley. Below are Triple H’s comments, saying he once called Rollins “The Man” but they will soon find out who “The Man” really is:

– As seen at Takeover last night, Eric Young defeated Tye Dillinger with SAnitY partners Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe watching from ringside. In the video below, says Dillinger made his choice but it was the wrong one. Young says they told everyone they were going to take and they meant it.

– FOX Sports has an article with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor confirming that talks are still going on with WWE about a potential WrestleMania 33 appearance. He said:

“Never say never. I know there’s been conversations. I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205). I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”