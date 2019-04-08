Conor McGregor Teases A Run With WWE

MMA superstar Conor McGregor wrote the following on his Twitter account:

“Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ. Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I…”

In an interview with TMZ.com, Stephanie McMahon expressed interest in signing McGregor:

“Anybody who has a real big personality. I’d love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality. It’s really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability. We are always having conversations.”