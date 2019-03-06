Conrad Thompson Addresses The Undertaker Trademark Rumor

During an appearance on Total Engagement with Matt Koon, Conrad Thompson addressed his “Dead Man Talking” trademark filing:

“I just thought it was a cool name,” Thompson said. “I’m not trying to be coy, I’m just saying, I thought it was a cool name, I first heard the name years ago, and nobody trademarked it. And there is another podcast with that name out there but they don’t cover anything wrestling-related. I don’t know that I’ll be successful — I petitioned for the trademark, I don’t know that I’ll be awarded the trademark. But I thought it was a cool name.”

He added, “And we did book the Undertaker for Starrcast, and we have talked about the possibility of there being a second booking or there being a stage show or whatever involved with that. Maybe there might be something besides just pictures and autographs, but I don’t have anything confirmed with anyone. The Undertaker is a contracted professional with the WWE. I can’t imagine that he would do something outside of their umbrella besides a one-off appearance here or there at a Comic Con or something like that, like he’s got coming up in the UK or Starrcast. But I thought it was a cool name. And so, I mean that’s sorta where we are.”