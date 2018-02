Content Listing For Alexa Bliss: Five Feet of Fury Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding a collection on Alexa Bliss: Five Feet of Fury to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:



ALEXA’S TAKE: HER NXT DEBUT

NEVER ONE TO BE HUMBLE, ALEX BLISS OPENS UP ABOUT HER IMPACTFUL DEBUT AND HER GROWTH AS A PERFORMER IN NXT.

2/5/2018

0:00:52

MAKING A BIG SPLASH

NXT 220 – ALEXA BLISS LOOKS TO MAKE A BIG SPLASH BY TAKING TO THE RING TO BATTLE ALICIA FOX IN HER FIRST TELEVISED MATCH.

5/8/2014

0:06:11

A CHANCE TO SPARKLE WITH GOLD

NXT 270 – IN HER FIRST OF MANY GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES, ALEXA BLISS CHALLENGES SASHA BANKS FOR THE NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP.

3/25/2015

0:09:44

CHANGING DIRECTIONS

NXT TAKEOVER: UNSTOPPABLE – ALEXA BLISS SHOWS HER DESIRE FOR SUCCESS BY ALIGNING HERSELF WITH THE DUO OF BLAKE AND MURPHY.

5/20/2015

0:03:25

A LITTLE EXTRA EDGE

NXT 281 – IN A MATCH AGAINST CARMELLA, ALEXA BLISS PROVES THAT SHE WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GAIN A VICTORY.

6/3/2015

0:05:47

NO STOPPING THE SPARKLE

NXT 307 – DETERMINED TO ASCEND TO THE TOP OF NXT, ALEXA BLISS CHALLENGES BAYLEY FOR THE NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP.

11/18/2015

0:19:38

SHEDDING DEAD WEIGHT

NXT 335 – WHEN BLAKE AND MURPHY DON’T MEASURE UP TO HER STANDARDS OF SUCCESS, ALEXA BLISS SHEDS THEIR DEAD WEIGHT ON HER JOURNEY TO THE TOP.

5/18/2016

0:09:37

ALEXA’S TAKE: BEST THING GOING

WITH HER DREAM REALIZED, ALEXA BLISS ADDRESSES HER REACTION TO BEING DRAFTED TO SMACKDOWN LIVE AND THE JOURNEY THAT GOT HER THERE.

2/5/2018

0:00:36

A DREAM COME TRUE

ALEXA BLISS REACHES A TURNING POINT IN HER IN-RING CAREER WHEN SHE LEARNS THAT THE 2016 WWE DRAFT IS BRINGING HER TO SMACKDOWN LIVE.

7/19/2016

0:05:56

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME

SMACKDOWN 891 – THE RESOURCEFULNESS OF ALEXA BLISS SPARKLES IN A FATAL 5-WAY MATCH FOR AN OPPORTUNITY AT THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP.

9/13/2016

0:07:41

BOLD PREDICTIONS

TALKING SMACK – AFTER EARNING AN OPPORTUNITY AT THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP, ALEXA BLISS OFFERS UP SOME BOLD PREDICTIONS OF THE FUTURE.

9/13/2016

0:09:07

PUTTING PEN TO PAPER

SMACKDOWN 892 – TEMPERS ERUPT WHEN ALEXA BLISS AND BECKY LYNCH SIGN THE CONTRACT FOR THEIR SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN.

9/20/2016

0:09:11

HOSTILE GROUND

SMACKDOWN 899 – ALEXA BLISS TAKES TO THE RING TO CHALLENGE BECKY LYNCH FOR THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND.

11/8/2016

0:17:51

A POINT IS MADE

SMACKDOWN 902 – THE WWE UNIVERSE GETS A PREVIEW OF THINGS TO COME DURING A CONTRACT SIGNING BETWEEN ALEXA BLISS AND BECKY LYNCH.

11/29/2016

0:09:57

THE TABLES ARE TURNED

TLC 2016 – ALEXA BLISS LIVES UP TO HER PROMISES BY CHALLENGING BECKY LYNCH FOR THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP IN A TABLES MATCH.

12/4/2016

0:23:49

WORDS OF A CHAMPION

TALKING SMACK – FOLLOWING HER CAPTURE OF THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE, ALEXA BLISS JOINS TALKING SMACK TO ADDRESS WHAT’S NEXT FOR HER.

12/4/2016

0:05:12

ALEXA’S TAKE: BLISSFUL VOYAGE

ALEXA BLISS COMMENTS ON WINNING THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AND HER RIVALRY WITH BECKY LYNCH.

2/5/2018

0:00:59

NOWHERE TO RUN

SMACKDOWN 909 – ALEXA BLISS RECEIVES SOME UNLIKELY HELP WHEN DEFENDING THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S TITLE AGAINST BECKY LYNCH INSIDE A STEEL CAGE.

1/17/2017

0:13:32

SPARKLE AND GLOW

ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2017 – ALEXA BLISS’ REIGN AS SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION IS CHALLENGED BY A TRULY GLOWING SUPERSTAR IN NAOMI.

2/12/2017

0:12:14

ALL FOR THE TAKING

SMACKDOWN 914 – WITH THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP VACATED, ALEXA BLISS TRIES TO SEIZE THE GOLD IN A BATTLE WITH BECKY LYNCH.

2/21/2017

0:11:54

CAN’T EVEN PUT IT INTO WORDS

IN A SPECIAL BONUS MOMENT FROM WWE 24’S WRESTLEMANIA ORLANDO, ALEXA BLISS PREPARES FOR HER DEBUT ON THE GRANDEST STAGE OF THEM ALL.

1/25/2018

0:03:27

BLISS ON A GRAND STAGE

WRESTLEMANIA – ALEXA BLISS DEFENDS THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP IN A SIX-PACK CHALLENGE FOR HER WRESTLEMANIA DEBUT.

4/2/2017

0:11:19

ALEXA’S TAKE: READY FOR RAW

ALEXA BLISS GIVES HER THOUGHTS ON BEING DRAFTED TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW AFTER HER DOMINATION OF THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S DIVISION.

2/5/2018

0:00:55

RAW IS BLISS

RAW 1246 – AMIDST WWE’S SUPERSTAR SHAKE-UP, ALEXA BLISS LOOKS TO MAKE A MEMORABLE IMPACT IN HER DEBUT ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW.

4/10/2017

0:05:31

THE HOMETOWN HERO CONQUERS

RAW 1247 – BEFORE THE EYES OF HER HOMETOWN, ALEXA BLISS COMPETES IN A FATAL 4-WAY MATCH FOR AN OPPORTUNITY AT THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP.

4/17/2017

0:14:51

THE ASCENSION OF A TRUE GODDESS

PAYBACK 2017 – ALEXA BLISS LOOKS TO ACHIEVE ANOTHER INCREDIBLE MILESTONE BY CHALLENGING BAYLEY FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP.

4/30/2017

0:17:41

ALEXA’S TAKE: I TOLD YOU SO

ALEXA BLISS SHARES SOME UNIQUE INSIGHT INTO HER RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP VICTORY AND WHAT HER REIGN MEANS.

2/5/2018

0:00:50

ON A PEDESTAL

RAW 1249 – TENSIONS WITHIN THE RAW WOMEN’S DIVISION EXPLODE AFTER ALEXA BLISS HOSTS A SPECIAL CELEBRATION FOR HER NEW CHAMPIONSHIP REIGN.

5/1/2017

0:19:29

MAKING IT COUNT

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE 2017 – ALEXA BLISS RESORTS TO SOME CHEAP TACTICS WHEN SHE DEFENDS THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST SASHA BANKS.

7/9/2017

0:21:14

PAYING DUES

SUMMERSLAM 2017 – ALEXA BLISS’ REIGN AS RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION IS IN DANGER OF ENDING WHEN SHE DEFENDS HER TITLE AGAINST SASHA BANKS.

8/20/2017

0:16:59

TAKING BACK GLORY

RAW 1266 – IN AN EFFORT TO REGAIN HER FORMER GLORY, ALEXA BLISS CHALLENGES SASHA BANKS FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP.

8/28/2017

0:16:00

A MATHEMATICAL MIRACLE

NO MERCY 2017 – ALEXA BLISS ATTEMPTS TO DEFY THE ODDS WHEN SHE DEFENDS THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP IN A FATAL 5-WAY MATCH.

9/24/2017

0:21:59

DEFEATING THE PAST

TLC 2017 – ALEXA BLISS LOOKS TO PROVE THAT THE FUTURE IS ALL THAT MATTERS BY DEFENDING THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AGAINST MICKIE JAMES.

10/22/2017

0:19:01

ALEXA’S TAKE: JUST THE BEGINNING

WITH THIS COLLECTION COMING TO A CLOSE, ALEXA BLISS ENSURES THE WWE UNIVERSE THAT HER REIGN OF DOMINANCE WILL CONTINUE.

2/5/2018