Content Listing For All-Star Wrestling Collection On WWE Network

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 9-13-75 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, THE FEATURED BOUT SEES LOUIS CERDAN PARTNER WITH TONY PARISI TO TAKE ON THE IMPOSING DUO WALDO VON ERICH AND BUGSY MCGRAW IN A TAG TEAM MATCH. PLUS, SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM TAKES TO THE RING FOR ACTION, FRANK MONTE BATTLES FRANCISCO FLORES, AND MUCH MORE! 9/13/1975 0:47:11

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 1-28-78 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, LARRY ZBYSZKO PARTNERS WITH TONY GAREA TO TAKE ON THE DUO LARRY SHARPE AND ‘DYNAMITE’ JACK EVANS IN A TAG TEAM MATCH. PLUS, SPIROS ARION COMPETES IN A HANDICAP MATCH, BOB BACKLUND GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH BARON MIKEL SCICLUNA, AND MUCH MORE ACTION! 1/28/1978 0:45:57

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 9-2-78 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, WWE CHAMPION BOB BACKLUND TAKES TO THE RING TO PARTNER WITH HIGH CHIEF PETER MAIVIA FOR A TAG TEAM MATCH AGAINST TONY RUSSO AND STAN ‘THE MAN’ STASIAK. PLUS, FABULOUS MOOLAH GEARS UP FOR ACTION, IVAN KOLOFF TAKES ON FRED MARZINO, AND MUCH MORE! 9/2/1978 0:47:12

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 6-2-79 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, CHAOS BREAKS OUT WHEN HAYSTACKS CALHOUN PARTNERS WITH DOMINIC DENUCCI TO TAKE ON WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE VALIANT BROTHERS. PLUS, NORTH AMERICAN HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION TED DIBIASE BATTLES JOSE ESTRADA IN SINGLES ACTION, STEVE TRAVIS GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH MR. X, AND MORE! 6/2/1979 0:47:15

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 7-14-79 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, THE FEATURED BOUT SEES TED DIBIASE TAKE TO THE RING TO GO ONE-ON-ONE WITH JIMMY VALIANT. PLUS, SPECIAL DELIVERY JONES CHALLENGES PAT PATTERSON FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP, NIKOLAI VOLKOFF COMPETES IN A HANDICAP MATCH, AND MORE! 7/14/1979 0:47:13

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 8-11-79 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, RODDY PIPER ARRIVES ON THE SCENE TO BATTLE JOSE ESTRADA IN SINGLES COMPETITION. PLUS, NORTH AMERICAN HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION PAT PATTERSON TAKES TO THE RING FOR ACTION, CHIEF JAY STRONGBOW GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH MOOSE MONROE, AND MUCH MORE! 8/11/1979 0:48:02

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 12-8-79 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL-STAR WRESTLING, THE GRAND WIZARD LEADS KEN PATERA TO THE RING FOR ACTION AGAINST JOHNNY RIVERA. TONY ATLAS CONTINUES TO MAKE A NAME FOR HIMSELF BY GEARING UP TO BATTLE JOHN CALLAHAN. PLUS, HULK HOGAN, WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS TITO SANTANA AND IVAN PUTSKI, AND MANY MORE! 12/8/1979 0:47:02

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 1-19-80 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, JOHNNY RODZ TAKES TO THE RING TO GO ONE-ON-ONE WITH DOMINIC DENUCCI. HULK HOGAN BATTLES TWO SUPERSTARS IN A HANDICAP MATCH. PLUS, RENE GOULET, INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION PAT PATTERSON, AND MANY MORE IN ACTION! 1/19/1980 0:47:14

ALL-STAR WRESTLING 4-19-80 ON THIS EDITION OF ALL STAR WRESTLING, INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION PAT PATTERSON PARTNERS WITH ANDRE THE GIANT TO TAKE ON JOSE ESTRADA AND JOHNNY RODZ IN A TAG TEAM MATCH. PLUS, TONY ATLAS TAKES TO THE RING FOR ACTION, PEDRO MORALES GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH FRANK WILLIAMS, AND MUCH MORE! 4/19/1980 0:47:20