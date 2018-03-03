Content Listing For Becky Lynch Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding the latest collection on Becky Lynch to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:
Interview – Early NXT Days
Becky Lynch remembers the early days of her career in NXT and shares a unique perspective on her gradual transformation.
NXT 06/26/2014 – The Sky is the Limit
Becky Lynch embraces the spirit of her homeland when she makes her NXT debut against Summer Rae.
NXT TakeOver: Rival (02/11/2015) – An Extraordinary Group
Years before the Women’s Revolution, Becky Lynch battles Bayley, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title.
NXT 04/22/2015 – Stealing Opportunity
A Triple Threat Match sees Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte battle each other for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.
NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable (05/20/2015) – An All-Star Performance
The incredible in-ring abilities of Becky Lynch shine when she challenges Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title.
Interview – Main Roster Ready
Becky Lynch shares some rare insight into making the transition to the main roster and taking part in the Women’s Revolution.
SummerSlam 2015 – The Revolution Takes Over
The Women’s Revolution takes over when Team PCB battles Team Bella and Team B.A.D. in a Three-Team Elimination Match.
SmackDown 12/10/2015 – A Little Assist
Becky Lynch receives some friendly assistance during a one-on-one battle with her former ally, Paige.
RAW 01/04/2016 – The Spirit of Competition
Becky Lynch shows everyone her willingness to play dirty when she takes on her old friend, Charlotte.
RAW 01/18/2016 – Appealing to a Queen’s Nature
Becky Lynch uses a match against Tamina to prove she is worthy of a shot at Charlotte’s Divas Championship.
Royal Rumble 2016 – A Question of Royalty
Becky Lynch finally receives her golden opportunity when she challenges Charlotte for the Divas Championship.
Interview – Mania Memories
Becky Lynch addresses her personal triumph of competing for the WWE Women’s Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
WrestleMania 32 – More Than Divas
Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte shed their ‘divas’ image by battling for the reborn WWE Women’s Championship.
SmackDown 07/26/2016 – A New Era Begins
With the landscape of WWE altered by the WWE Draft, Becky Lynch kicks off a new era by going one-on-one with Natalya.
Backlash 2016 – First SmackDown Women’s Champion
Becky Lynch competes in a Six-Pack Challenge that will crown the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion.
SmackDown 09/13/2016 – The Reign of Becky Balboa
Becky Lynch begins her reign as the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion by sending a message to the WWE Universe.
Interview – Top of the Mountain
Becky Lynch comments on her feelings about making history by becoming the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion.
TLC 2016 – The Tables are Turned
Becky Lynch puts her reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion on the line in a Tables Match against Alexa Bliss.
SmackDown 01/17/2017 – Nowhere to Run
Becky Lynch is faced with a new enemy when she challenges Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Title in a Steel Cage Match.
Elimination Chamber 2017 – The Luck of the Irish
In singles competition, Becky Lynch looks to settle a score with the recently returned Mickie James.
SmackDown 02/21/2017 – All for the Taking
Becky Lynch tries to reclaim championship gold by battling Alexa Bliss for the vacated SmackDown Women’s Title.
SmackDown 02/28/2017 – Kicking Lass and Taking Names
The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Mickie James explodes in a memorable 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.
Money in the Bank 2017 – The Revolution Breaks the Bank
Becky Lynch makes history once again by competing in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Interview – Climbing the Ladder
Becky Lynch talks about reaching another milestone in her career by being part of the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
SmackDown 06/27/2017 – Recreating History
After a divisive first encounter, the SmackDown Women’s Division meet in another Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
SmackDown 07/18/2017 – All New Enemies
Following the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, Becky Lynch takes to the ring to face SmackDown’s newest acquisition, Charlotte Flair.
SmackDown 10/24/2017 – Oh Captain, My Captain!
Becky Lynch competes in a Fatal 5-Way Match to see who will lead the SmackDown Women’s Division into battle against RAW.
SmackDown 11/07/2017 – A Less Than Worthy Opponent
Becky Lynch looks to put James Ellsworth in his place when they face off against each other in singles competition.
Interview – Bright Future
With an already established legacy under her belt, Becky Lynch shares a vision and hope for her in-ring future.