Content Listing For Chris Jericho Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding the latest collection on Chris Jericho to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:

Smoky Mountain Wrestling 08/13/1994 – A True Thrillseeker

Chris Jericho and Lance Storm show Smoky Mountain Wrestling why they are true Thrillseekers when they take on The Heavenly Bodies.

Hardcore TV 03/12/1996 – The Lionheart

Witness Chris Jericho embody a Lionheart in his battle against Cactus Jack from ECW’s Big Ass Extreme Bash.

Hardcore Heaven 1996 – Taming a Pitbull

At Hardcore Heaven ’96, Chris Jericho battles a Pitbull No. 2 for the ECW World Television Championship.

Bash at the Beach 1997 – Ultimate Cruiserweight Champion

In this memorable bout, Chris Jericho defends the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Ultimo Dragon.

Fall Brawl 1997 – Face the Heat

Chris Jericho’s reign as WCW Cruiserweight Champion is threatened by a challenge from Eddie Guerrero.

Thunder 01/08/1998 – A Bad Natured Competitor

Chris Jericho gives a poor display of sportsmanship during this bout against Ric Flair.

Uncensored 1998 – An Unexpected Outcome

With the odds against him, Chris Jericho defends the WCW Cruiserweight Championship against Dean Malenko.

Nitro 03/30/1998 – The Man of 1,004 Holds

Chris Jericho breaks out a special list to show the world how deep his knowledge of wrestling truly goes.

Nitro 08/10/1998 – Stealing Opportunity

Chris Jericho steals Chavo Guerrero Jr.’s golden opportunity to challenge Stevie Ray for the WCW World TV Title.

RAW 08/09/1999 – The Y2J Problem

The walls of WWE come crashing down when Chris Jericho makes an unforgettable debut and shows everyone that RAW is Jericho.

RAW 04/17/2000 – Off the Record

Chris Jericho finds himself a victim of controversy when he challenges Triple H for the WWE Championship in this shocking bout.

Vengeance 2001 – Poised to Make History

With a chance to cement his legacy in two historic matches, Chris Jericho first challenges The Rock for the WCW Title.

Vengeance 2001 – The First Undisputed Champion

Just hours after capturing the WCW Championship, Chris Jericho makes history by challenging Steve Austin for the WWE Title.

SmackDown 02/21/2002 – A Business Relationship

In an effort to secure his reign as the first Undisputed WWE Champion, Chris Jericho unites with Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley.

WrestleMania X8 – Game Change

With Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley in his corner, Chris Jericho defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Triple H.

SmackDown 07/04/2002 – Taking Cena to School

Chris Jericho looks to deliver a veteran lesson to a young and ambitious John Cena in this classic bout.

WrestleMania XIX – Years in the Making

Chris Jericho takes to the ring on the Grandest Stage of Them All to face one of his major inspirations, Shawn Michaels.

RAW 04/28/2003 – The Highlight Reel Debuts

With Goldberg as his first guest, Chris Jericho introduces the WWE Universe to his very own Highlight Reel.

Unforgiven 2004 – Former Allies Reach New Heights

Chris Jericho battles Christian in a Ladder Match for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

One Night Stand 2005 – The Lionheart’s Last Stand

Chris Jericho renews his Lionheart spirit to go one-on-one with his onetime partner, Lance Storm.

SummerSlam 2005 – Championship Material

On the orders of Eric Bischoff, Chris Jericho looks to capture the WWE Championship from John Cena.

RAW 11/19/2007 – The Second Coming of Y2J

While Randy Orton eagerly readies to make his place in history, Chris Jericho returns to be the savior of WWE.

RAW 03/10/2008 – Setting a Record

Chris Jericho accomplishes another historic milestone in this battle with Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship.

RAW 06/09/2008 – Lies and Heartbreak

Chris Jericho looks to do more than break hearts during a violent edition of The Highlight Reel featuring Shawn Michaels.

No Mercy 2008 – Merciless Struggle

Emotions run high in this Ladder Match between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels for the vacant World Heavyweight Title.

RAW 12/08/2008 – Superstar of the Year

In recognition of his incredible success, Chris Jericho receives the Slammy for Superstar of the Year thanks to the WWE Universe.

Superstars 05/07/2009 – An Unlikely Assist

Chris Jericho and John Morrison pull out all the stops when they meet one-on-one in this often overlooked battle from WWE Superstars.

SmackDown 11/13/2009 – The Gates of Hell

For the first time, Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with The Undertaker in this battle for the World Heavyweight Title.

NXT 02/23/2010 – The Rookie

On the first edition of NXT, Chris Jericho welcomes a young Daniel Bryan to the big leagues in this contest.

RAW 01/02/2012 – The Prophecy Revealed?

After an extended absence, Chris Jericho makes a triumphant return to the squared circle that leaves the WWE Universe confused.

RAW 08/20/2012 – Contract vs Contract

Chris Jericho’s livelihood is at stake when he battles Dolph Ziggler for The Showoff’s Money in the Bank contract.

NXT 05/01/2013 – Y2J Takes Over NXT

Chris Jericho journeys to NXT to go one-on-one with the eccentric and disturbing Bray Wyatt.

RAW 09/08/2014 – The Real Savior of WWE

Chris Jericho looks to end his rivalry with Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage Match on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW.

The Beast in the East – Heroic Return to the East

Chris Jericho makes a triumphant return to Tokyo, Japan to go one-on-one with Neville.

WrestleMania 32 – Welcome to the Grand Stage

In AJ Style’s first bout at WrestleMania, Chris Jericho looks to prove that the best will always be better than phenomenal.

Clash of Champions 2016 – Friends and Role Models

Chris Jericho looks to put Sami Zayn in his place for insulting Y2J’s best friend, Kevin Owens.

RAW 2016 – The Best of The List

Chris Jericho entertains millions throughout the WWE Universe with the very best moments involving The List of Jericho.

RAW 01/09/2017 – Another Prized Moment

Chris Jericho’s friendship with Kevin Owens is evident in this Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.

RAW 02/13/2017 – The Festival of Friendship

Kevin Owens reveals his true feelings to the WWE Universe when he and Chris Jericho host a ‘Festival of Friendship’.

Payback 2017 – Earning Some Payback

With payback literally on his mind, Chris Jericho challenges Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Countdown: Biggest Trash Talkers

Hear why WWE Superstars and Legends consider Chris Jericho ranked among WWE’s Biggest Trash Talkers.