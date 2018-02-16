Content Listing For Collection On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:

Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch Hail to the Chief: WWE Presidents, starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.



Hail to the Chief

While the Unites States celebrates President’s Day on Monday, the WWE Universe observes a special day for its past presidents on WWE Flashback Friday. Before the days of Commissioners and General Managers, names such as Jack Tunney, Gorilla Monsoon and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper held the office of WWE President. This week, we flash back to some of their finest moments, as we salute the early authority figures of the squared circle.



Featured Moments

Monday Night Raw, Episode #33

President Jack Tunney addresses the WWE Universe on Shawn Michaels’ reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #194

President Gorilla Monsoon looks to lure Bret Hart back with another opportunity to become the No. 1 Contender to the WWE Championship.

Streaming at 4 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



NWA World Championship Wrestling, July 1, 1989

Ric Flair vows to continue his wrestling career and asks NWA Executive Vice President Jim Herd for a chance to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Terry Funk.

Streaming at 5 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Swerved: Can’t Find Good Help

WWE’s Chairman of the Board, Mr. McMahon, goes deep undercover at WWE Headquarters.

Streaming at 5:35 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #145

With President Gorilla Monsoon out of commission thanks to a recent attack at the hands of Vader, WWE may have to pay the piper as they enlist a new acting WWE President.

Streaming at 6 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #148

The storied rivalry between WWE Champion Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels reaches another historic chapter as WWE President “Rowdy” Roddy Piper announces the stipulation for their epic encounter at WrestleMania XII.

Streaming at 7 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #194

In one of the most controversial Royal Rumbles in WWE history, President Jack Tunney makes an important decision regarding who will face Yokozuna at WrestleMania.

Streaming at 8 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #50

A coin toss will decide who will face Yokozuna first for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania X.

Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #77

Jerry “The King” Lawler is forced by WWE President Jack Tunney to make an apology on another edition of The King’s Court.

Watch on demand



WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #195

WCW President Ric Flair introduces his newest cabinet member.

Watch on demand



WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #198

WCW President Ric Flair awards the U.S. Title to an unlikely candidate.

Watch on demand



ECW Hardcore TV, Episode #23

Join ECW President Tod Gordon and Jay Sulli for an exclusive preview of all the upcoming action at UltraClash.

Watch on demand



