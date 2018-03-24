Content Listing For “Flashback Friday” Content On WWE Network

WWE issued the following:

Step back in time and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch WCW’s Lasting Legacy starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.



WCW’s Lasting Legacy

This week in 2001, the Monday Night War came to an end as WCW was officially sold to the McMahon family. However, the legacy that World Championship Wrestling left is still being felt today in the current landscape of sports-entertainment. Today on WWE Flashback Friday, we’re showcasing WCW events that feature Superstars seen on WWE programming in the past year. Do you remember the early careers of Chris Jericho, Big Show and Paul Heyman? Tune in as we honor the memories and matches from a promotion whose impact is still being felt 17 years after its closing.



Featured Moments

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #16

Looking to claim the WCW World Title for a second time, The Giant takes on Randy Savage in the main event.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #54

In one of his earliest appearances on Nitro, Chris Jericho takes on Mike Enos.

Streaming at 3:55 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WCW Monday Nitro Top 10

Relive matches and moments with the biggest stars of the WCW era, including Scott Hall, Sting, Goldberg and many more.

Streaming at 5:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Clash of the Champions XVII

Dustin Rhodes partners with Ricky Steamboat in tag team action, while Paul E. Dangerously manages Rick Rude in his match against Sting.

Streaming at 6 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Starrcade 1994

Watch future WWE Superstars Booker T, Sting and a young Triple H in action.

Streaming at 8 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Capital Combat 1990

Paul Ellering manages the Road Warriors and competes in a match at this WCW pay-per-view event.

Watch on demand



WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #13

William Regal faces “The Belfast Bruiser” Fit Finlay in a Parking Lot Brawl.

Watch on demand



WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #243

Long before her NXT debut, Charlotte Flair makes a rare appearance on Nitro with her father, Ric Flair.

Watch on demand