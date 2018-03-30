Content Listing For “Flashback Friday” Content On WWE Network

WWE issued the following:

Step back in time and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch April Fool’s Weekend Begins starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

April Fool’s Weekend Begins

It’s a day for all jokers and pranksters to celebrate – April Fool’s Day. WWE Network is kicking off the party a day early by flashing back to some of the greatest pranks, twists and swerves that the WWE Universe has ever seen. Do you have a favorite funny moment from sports-entertainment history? Enjoy a special selection of some of the best, right here on WWE Network.



Featured Moments

WWE Swerved, Episode #202

Big Show becomes a bronze statue, a fan invades the WWE Performance Center, and Becky Lynch and R-Truth set up a security checkpoint.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #177

Jim Ross fools the WWE Universe by revealing another side of his personality and introduces a “familiar” face to Raw.

Streaming at 3:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #208

Mark Henry’s on TV, Dolph and Paige go on dates, and Tyler Breeze and Becky Lynch invade an art gallery.

Streaming at 4:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #1099

On a night when A-lister Kevin Hart comes to Raw, Roman Reigns finds a sneaky way to get back at The Authority.

Streaming at 5 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WWE Story Time, Episode #202

Hear from a handful of Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers on how their journeys to stardom weren’t without some challenges along the way.

Streaming at 7:15 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #204

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young play Prize Time, The Usos pull some twin magic, Lana and Foxy get their makeup done, and Stardust invades WrestleMania Axxess.

Streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #1114

The Authority look to recover Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase, but not before Dean Ambrose adds a little fun to it.

Streaming at 8 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WWE Story Time, Episode #204

Disagreements and discrepancies bring WWE Superstars closer together, farther apart, and even change sports-entertainment history.

Streaming at 10:15 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #102

R-Truth gets a lesson in gym safety, a frisky granny invades WrestleMania Axxess and Kofi Kingston locks The Champ out of Extreme Rules.

Streaming at 10:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #101

Zack Ryder and Alex Riley get shocked, Booker T gets Hornswoggled, and we take the Poo Mic to the WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet.

Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #103

R-Truth is a Bad Ass Elephant, Fandango treats Heath Slater and The Ascension to lunch, and Kofi and Xavier get into an all-out prank war.

Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #104

Curtis Axel gets shot down by a bratty kid. Byron Saxton and Summer Rae help an old lady, and Fandango and Heath Slater create chaos in a coffee shop.

Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #105

Boogeyman and Big Show experience technical difficulties, Rosa’s patience gets tested, and Superstars sit down for a stinky lunch.

Watch on demand



WWE Swerved, Episode #106

Rosa and Alicia Fox meet a sleazeball dad and his loudmouth kid, and Zack Ryder helps a pregnant woman.

Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #1047

Is one Superstar’s 17-year career coming to an end, or is it all an elaborate scheme?

Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #998

After all this time, who is the anonymous Raw General Manager?

Watch on demand



Don’t miss these upcoming WWE Flashback Fridays:

WWE Hall of Fame Friday (Fri., April 6)

WrestleMania Friday (Fri. April 13)

April’s “Other” Big Events (Fri., April 20)

55 Years of the WWE Championship (Fri., April 27)