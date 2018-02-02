Content Listing For Football Stars In The Squared Circle Collection On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:

Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch Football Stars in the Squared Circle, starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.



Football Stars in the Squared Circle

As fans of American football prepare for the sport’s championship game, WWE Flashback Friday takes a look at the numerous times that gridiron greats have made their presence felt in WWE. From epic WrestleMania encounters to guest appearances on Monday Night Raw, these two athletic worlds have collided countless times, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. So, before the big game kicks off on Sunday, kick back and enjoy these memorable moments from a football edition of WWE Flashback Friday.



Featured Moments

WrestleMania 2

Relive the NFL vs. WWE Battle Royal, featuring Jimbo Covert, Ernie Holmes, Harvey Martin, Bill Fralic, Russ Francis and WWE Hall of Famer William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

WrestleMania 33 Kickoff

As the panel prepares for WrestleMania 33, Mojo Rawley and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski make their presence felt in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #854

Unified WWE Tag Team Champions Jeri-Show receive a lesson in team spirit from Raw Guest Host and Pittsburgh Steeler, Ben Roethlisberger.

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #84

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Ric Flair introduce former linebacker Kevin Greene as a new ally in the fight against the nWo.

WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #87

Steve McMichael takes on Dean Malenko, and legendary NFL superstar Reggie White makes an appearance.

SmackDown, Episode #599

Vickie Guerrero and Clay Matthews serve as Special Guest Referees when Dolph Ziggler challenges Edge for the World Title.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #1070

Raw emanates from Long Island with special guest host Michael Strahan.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #102

To combat The Million Dollar Team, Lawrence Taylor’s roster of support from NFL stars is revealed as WrestleMania approaches.

WrestleMania XI

WWE’s biggest night looms even larger with NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor battling Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #141

The squared circle collides with the gridiron as WWE presents the first-ever Raw Bowl with Diesel taking on King Mabel in the main event.

