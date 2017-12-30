Content Listing For Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling’s Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding a new collection on Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:

Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling makes its WWE Network debut with this month’s new on-demand offering. Featuring nearly 100 episodes and over 70 hours of throwback action, travel as far back as 1981 and see the very early careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, Ric Flair, and more. Enjoy a small taste of the latest offering with this New Classic Content collection, featuring 10 memorable episodes from 1981-1983.