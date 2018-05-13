Content Listing For Patterson ‘n Brisco: The Stooges Collection On WWE Network

WWE issued the following:

Patterson ‘n Brisco: The Stooges



Accomplished Champions, Legendary Entertainers, WWE Hall of Famers… Corporate Stooges??? Join Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco as they host their very own WWE Network Collection. You’ll hear first-hand from the bickering odd couple as they offer never-before-seen insights on their wildest matches and zaniest moments. Keeping the Chairman Mr. McMahon happy can cost you, and Patterson and Brisco often learned that the hard way. Whether it was finding themselves on the business end of beatdowns courtesy of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Kane, or getting mixed up in unpredictable 24/7 Hardcore Championship Matches, The Stooges always seemed to make us laugh. This Collection is a must-see for any fan of The Attitude Era.



The Stooges Intro

5/7/2018



That Time We Got Arrested

Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco are up to their old antics as they reunite to share some memories of their wilder days.

5/7/2018



Law Abiding Citizens

Raw 261 – Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson learn they are not above the law when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has them arrested with Mr. McMahon.

5/25/1998



In Mankind’s Lair

Raw 286 – On the orders of Mr. McMahon, The Stooges journey into the depths of the fabled boiler room in search of Mankind.

11/16/1998



To Sir with Love

Over the Edge 1998 – Mr. McMahon enlists his Stooges to stack the deck against Steve Austin when he defends the WWE Title against Dude Love.

5/31/1998



Keep Your Hands to Yourself

King of the Ring 1998 – Sable makes Pat Patterson pay the price for putting his hands where they don’t belong.

6/28/1998



A Stunning Mistake

When Patterson and Gerald Brisco attack “Stone Cold” Steve Austin after Fully Loaded 1998, they both end up at the mercy of The Rattlesnake.

5/7/2018



That Time We Met The Undertaker

Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco revisit their unique relationship with Mr. McMahon and the punishment they received from The Chairman.

5/7/2018



Sacrificial Stooges

Heat 06 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco learn the hard truth about their importance when Kane and The Undertaker hold them hostage.

9/6/1998



Corporal Punishment

Raw 284 – As a result of recent humiliations, Mr. McMahon orders Big Boss Man to teach his associates a lesson in hard time.

11/2/1998



Crooked Officials

Capital Carnage – The Stooges once again employ some crooked officiating during a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Championship.

12/6/1998



Testicular Fortitude Fails

Heat 25 – The Stooges end up costing Mr. McMahon a measure of humility when he faces Chyna in an Arm Wrestling Match.

1/17/1999



No Match for Chyna

Raw 295 – The years of experience between Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco prove futile in a Handicap Match against Chyna.

1/18/1999



Into the Darkness

Raw 302 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco go undercover in a search to find The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness.

3/8/1999



A Little Warm Up

Raw 303 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco impersonate a legendary tag team to give Shane McMahon a chance to warm up for WrestleMania XV.

3/15/1999



That Time We Beat Up The Posse

Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco share their memories of teaming together during WWE’s infamous Attitude Era.

5/7/2018



Respect Your Elders

Raw 311 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco look to teach the irreverent Mean Street Posse a lesson in respect.

5/10/1999



Wrongful Termination

Raw 316 – Mr. McMahon turns to Mideon and Viscera to help dismantle his former allies, Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco.

6/14/1999



Corporate Loyalty

Raw 317 – Years of loyal service to Mr. McMahon disappear when Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco battle The Chairman and his son, Shane.

6/21/1999



Put to the Test

Raw 328 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco partner with Test to take on the reprehensible Mean Street Posse in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

9/6/1999



Knowing Your Role

Raw 345 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco spend some time with The Rock before he takes to the ring to fight for his career.

1/3/2000



A Stain on Humanity

Raw 363 – The WWE Universe is treated to another side of Pat Patterson when he partners with Road Dogg and X-Pac against Rikishi.

5/8/2000



That Time We Got Hardcore

Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco recall the days when The Stooges decided to go hardcore.

5/7/2018



No Rest for a Champion

SmackDown 39 – Gerald Brisco takes advantage of the Hardcore Title’s unique defense rules while Crash Holly enjoys a little respite.

5/18/2000



The Stench of Success

Raw 367 – Gerald Brisco tries to overcome an unusual handicap when Crash Holly challenges him for the Hardcore Championship.

6/5/2000



All’s Fair in Hardcore Rules

Raw 369 – Gerald Brisco’s capture of the Hardcore Championship may be short lived when Pat Patterson takes advantage of the situation.

6/19/2000



Luck Be a Lady

King of the Ring 2000 – Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco show everyone another side of themselves when they meet in an Evening Gown Match.

6/25/2000



Those Were Good Times

Pat Patterson and Gerald Brisco share their thoughts on how they will be remembered due to their legacy as Mr. McMahon’s Stooges.

5/7/2018