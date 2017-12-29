Content Listing For The Best Of Raw & SmackDown Live 2017 DVD

“The Best of RAW & SmackDown Live 2017” will be a 3-disc DVD set released to fans in the UK first on February 26th and in the USA the next day. Here is the content listing for the DVD, which you can see here courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network:
DISC 1
It’s the Best of RAW & SmackDown Live!
Participation Award…or IC Gold?
Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
SmackDown Live • January 3, 2017
Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch
SmackDown Live • January 17, 2017
Three Legends, One Ring
RAW • January 23, 2017
Will Charlotte Flair Fall Victim to the “Hug Life”?
RAW Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
RAW • February 13, 2017
A Look Back:- The Festival of Friendship
Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
RAW • March 6, 2017
#1 Contender’s Match
Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Live • March 7, 2017
A Look Back:- Seth Rollins is Back to Slay “The Game”
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
American Alpha vs. The Usos
SmackDown Live • March 21, 2017
Who is the #1 Power Couple in WWE?
SmackDown Live • March 28, 2017
The Future is Now
The New Day vs. The Revival
RAW • April 3, 2017
The Rockstar Has Arrived!
SmackDown Live • April 4, 2017
“I’m Not Finished with You!”
RAW • April 10, 2017
DISC 2
Triple the Fun
Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match
Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz
RAW • May 1, 2017
United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Live • May 2, 2017
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • May 29, 2017
A Look Back:- Samoa Joe Sends a Message to “The Beast”
Et tu, Cass?
RAW • June 19, 2017
Gauntlets & Ladders
#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mickie James vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Dana Brooke
RAW • June 26, 2017
Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina
SmackDown Live • June 27, 2017
AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable
SmackDown Live • July 4, 2017
Good Friends, Better Enemies
Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho
SmackDown Live • July 25, 2017
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
RAW • July 31, 2017
DISC 3
A Dream Match
#1 Contender’s Match
John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Live • August 1, 2017
Ambrose & Rollins Re-Unite!
RAW • August 14, 2017
Bobby Roode vs. Aiden English
SmackDown Live • August 22, 2017
A Look Back:- John Cena & Roman Reigns Get Personal
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. The Big Show
RAW • September 4, 2017
Street Fight for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos vs. The New Day
SmackDown Live • September 12, 2017
Curt Hawkins Feels the Wrath of Braun Strowman
RAW • September 25, 2017
Braun Strowman vs. Dean Ambrose
RAW • September 25, 2017
It’s Rusev Day!
SmackDown Live • September 26, 2017
A Look Back:- Reigns Falls Victim to the Numbers Game
“Rumors” of a Shield Reunion
RAW • October 9, 2017
A Look Back:- Under Siege
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Live • November 7, 2017
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Live • November 14, 2017
Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • November 20, 2017
Excited for 2018