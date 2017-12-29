Content Listing For The Best Of WWE NXT 2017 DVD

WWE will release “NXT – Best of 2017” DVD in the United States will be able to grab first on March 20th, following less than a week later to the UK. Here is the content listing for the DVD, which you can see here courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network:

DISC ONE

Thank You

An Iconic DVD

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

#DIY vs. TM61

NXT • January 4, 2017

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

#DIY vs. The Revival

NXT • January 11, 2017

NXT Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Takeover: San Antonio • January 28, 2017

Goodbye Corey

NXT • February 1, 2017

Exclusive: Bobby Roode Goes Shopping

Silver Spoon

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

NXT • March 1, 2017

Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Sanity vs. Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, Tye Dillinger, Ruby Riot

NXT Takeover: Orlando • April 1, 2017

Aleister Black

Drew McIntyre vs. Oney Lorcan

NXT • April 12, 2017

Thank You Shinsuke

NXT • April 12, 2017

Steel Cage Match

Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

NXT • April 19. 2017

DISC TWO

Johnny Wrestling

#1 Contender’s Match

Hideo Itami vs. Roderick Strong

NXT • May 10, 2017

United Kingdom Championship Match

Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne

NXT Takeover: Chicago • May 20, 2017

NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Authors of Pain vs. #DIY

NXT Takeover: Chicago • May 20, 2017

An Emotional Night

Hideo Itami vs. Oney Lorcan

NXT • June 28, 2017

Velveteen Dream

Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross

NXT • June 28, 2017

Stay Tuned

NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong

NXT • July 5, 2017

Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon

NXT • July 19. 2017

#1 Contender’s Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain

NXT • July 19, 2017

DISC THREE

Undeniably?

Aleister Black vs. Kyle O’Reily

NXT • August 2, 2017

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III • August 19, 2017

Street Profits

Thank You Asuka

NXT • September 6, 2017

Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza

NXT Live (Lowell, MA) • September 21, 2017

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Undisputed Era vs. Sanity

NXT • October 18, 2017

Just Roll It!

NXT Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Adam Cole

Special Guest Referee: Shawn Michaels

NXT Live (San Antonio, TX) • November 17, 2017

NXT Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

NXT Takeover: War Games • November 18, 2017

War Games Match

Undisputed Era vs. Sanity vs. Roderick Strong & Authors of Pain

NXT Takeover: War Games • November 18, 2017

See You Next Year!