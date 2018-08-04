Content Listing For The Miz Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding the latest collection on The Miz to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:

Dream Come True (Interview)

The Miz shares his thoughts on what it was like transitioning from Reality TV to the squared circle.



Deep South Wrestling 12/01/2005 – Deep South Champion

Before becoming The Miz, Mike Mizanin challenges Mike Knox for the Deep South Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.



OVW 02/11/2006 – The Mizard of Oz

A singles bout turns into a shot at the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles when Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin takes on Chet the Jet.



Stamp Of Approval (Interview)

The Miz reflects on his early days in WWE by sharing some insight into his first debut and his eventual confrontation with The Undertaker.



SmackDown 09/29/2006 – An Awesome Debut

The Miz makes his SmackDown debut by going one-on-one with Tatanka.



SmackDown 02/09/2007 – Paying for Miztakes

The Miz finds himself on the wrong side of darkness when he takes to the ring to battle The Undertaker.



RAW 04/06/2009 – Miz and Morrison Go for Gold

Following WrestleMania, The Miz and John Morrison challenge The Colons for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles in a Lumberjack Match.



SmackDown 11/16/2007 – The Unified Tag Team Champions

The Miz and John Morrison challenge MVP and Matt Hardy for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship.



Time To Step Up (Interview)

The Miz remembers his time teaming with John Morrision, and shares some insight into his early rivalry with John Cena.



RAW 2009 – Grabbing the Brass Ring

The Miz begins his storied rivalry with John Cena by attempting to go undefeated against his worthy adversary.



The Bash 2009 – You Can’t See Reality

The Miz is forced to live up to his words when he takes to the ring to go one-on-one with John Cena.



RAW 10/05/2009 – Individual Success

The Miz looks to achieve his first singles championship by challenging Kofi Kingston for the United States Title.



RAW 02/08/2010 – ShoMiz Triumphs

The Miz’s partnership with Big Show pays off when they face DX and The Straight Edge Society for the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles.



RAW 05/17/2010 – Excellently Awesome

The Miz battles a legend of excellence when he defends the United States Title against Bret Hart in a No Disqualification Match.



Money in the Bank 2010 – Mizter Money in the Bank

The Miz looks to reach for his own destiny by competing in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



Night of Champions 2010 – The Student Teaches a Lesson

The Miz defends the United States Championship against his former NXT Rookie, Daniel Bryan.



Hell in a Cell 2010 – Submissions Count Anywhere

In a Submissions Count Anywhere Match, The Miz battles Daniel Bryan and John Morrison for the United States Title.



That’s A Lot on Your Shoulders (Interview)

The Miz reflects on using his Money in the Bank contract to initiate his first reign as WWE Champion.



RAW 11/22/2010 – Cashing In for Glory

The Miz seizes his moment of glory by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE Champion Randy Orton.



RAW 11/29/2010 – In the Face of Royalty

The Miz proves he is worthy of royalty by defending the WWE Championship against Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler in a TLC Match.



RAW 01/03/2011 – Point Proven

The Miz continues to silence his critics when he defends the WWE Championship against his former partner, John Morrison.



RAW 03/14/2011 – If You Smell What Miz is Cooking

The Miz impersonates The Rock to remind John Cena just who his opponent at WrestleMania XXVII really is.



Never Forget (Interview)

The Miz revisits his battle with John Cena at WrestleMania, as well as The Rock and Cena rivalry that surrounded the buildup to that match.



WrestleMania XXVII – Coming to Play at WrestleMania

With The Rock’s presence electrifying the situation, The Miz defends the WWE Championship against John Cena.



Extreme Rules 2011 – Your Time is Up

The Miz puts the WWE Championship on the line against both John Cena and John Morrison in a Steel Cage Match.



RAW 07/23/2012 – The First of Many

History is made when The Miz looks to earn his first Intercontinental Title by challenging Christian for the gold.



Main Event 10/17/2012 – Trouble in Paradise

The Miz’s reign as Intercontinental Champion is put in jeopardy when he defends the title against Kofi Kingston on Main Event.



RAW 04/04/2016 – Hollywood Love Story

When The Miz tries to reclaim the Intercontinental Title from Zack Ryder after WrestleMania, Maryse returns to stand by her man.



You Don’t Have Time for Me?!? (Interview)

The Miz offers his thoughts on sharing the stage with his wife, Maryse, and reflects on his role in elevating the Intercontinental Title.



Extreme Rules 2016 – An Extreme Fatal 4-Way

The Miz puts the Intercontinental Title on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cesaro.



Talking Smack 08/23/2016 – The Miz Talks Smack

A rivalry is renewed when The Miz confronts SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan in this memorable moment.



SmackDown 09/27/2016 – A Homecoming Celebration

Violence erupts and a rivalry intensifies when Dolph Ziggler crashes The Miz’s special Homecoming Celebration.



No Mercy 2016 – Career-Threatening Confrontation

With his WWE career at stake, Dolph Ziggler challenges The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.



TLC 2016 – The Final Battle

In what is billed as their final battle, The Miz defends the Intercontinental Title against Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match.



THE It Couple (Interview)

The Miz comments on his and Maryse’s hilarious spoof of Total Bellas and their rivalry with John Cena and Nikki Bella heading into WrestleMania.



SmackDown 03/21/2017 – Total BS

The Miz and Maryse show the WWE Universe how they feel about John Cena and Nikki Bella in this spoof of Total Bellas.



WrestleMania 33 – Battle of the Power Couples

The Miz and Maryse look to prove who the real power couple of WWE is when they battle John Cena and Nikki Bella.



Extreme Rules 2017 – Wisdom and Wits

The Miz shows everyone the level of his intelligence in challenging Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Title.



RAW 01/22/2018 – Planning Ahead

With help from his Miztourage, The Miz sets a record for himself by challenging Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Title.



Every Character Has Layers (Interview)

The Miz reflects on working with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in his own Miztourage, and shares insight into the Intercontinental Title.



WrestleMania 34 – The A-Lister Gets Burned

The Miz puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match.



SmackDown 05/08/2018 – Awesome Meets Xtreme

In an effort to qualify for Money in the Bank, The Miz goes one-on-one with Jeff Hardy.



My Heart Melted (Interview)

The Miz reflects on having a child, and looks ahead to the future to see what is next for him both as both a father and a husband.