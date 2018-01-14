Content Listing For Top 25 Raw Moments Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding the latest collection on Top 25 Raw Moments to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:

#25 – Raw 03/13/2000

The WWE Universe is left speechless after Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombs Mae Young off the stage of Monday Night RAW. [Duration: 00:05:58]

#24 – Raw 05/17/1993

In one of the most shocking moments in RAW history, The Kid earns a new name after a match with Razor Ramon. [Duration: 00:03:54]

#23 – Raw 07/15/2002

Hell freezes over when Mr. McMahon announces that the General Manager of RAW is none other than his longtime rival, Eric Bischoff. [Duration: 00:12:03]

#22 – Raw 03/26/2001

Tensions within The McMahon family heading into WrestleMania explode when Shane McMahon purchases WCW out from under his father. [Duration: 00:17:44]

#21 – Raw 01/19/1998

Stone Cold Steve Austin takes exception to Mr. McMahon making Mike Tyson the ‘Special Enforcer’ in his match at WrestleMania XIV. [Duration: 00:07:47]

#20 – Raw 09/27/1999

The highest-rated segment in the history of Monday Night RAW sees Mankind takes The Rock on a journey through his life. [Duration: 00:25:46]

#19 – Raw 11/29/1999

Triple H’s underhanded tactics are on display when The Game crashes the wedding ceremony of Stephanie McMahon and Test. [Duration: 00:45:36]

#18 – Raw 02/13/2017

Kevin Owens reveals his true feelings to the WWE Universe when he and Chris Jericho host a ‘Festival of Friendship’. [Duration: 00:20:08]

#17 – Raw 04/11/2011

The career of The Rated-R Superstar comes to an unexpected end when Edge takes to the ring to announce his retirement. [Duration: 00:13:42]

#16 – Raw 02/21/2011

Actions speak louder than words when Triple H returns to confront The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania XXVII. [Duration: 00:09:46]

#15 – Raw 10/05/1998

While recuperating in the hospital, Mr. McMahon receives some special treatment from Stone Cold Steve Austin. [Duration: 00:03:48]

#14 – Raw 02/22/2016

After years of absence, Shane McMahon makes his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW to claim his birthright. [Duration: 00:19:20]

#13 – Raw 01/14/2008

With his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy soars to new heights to defend his title. [Duration: 00:07:28]

#12 – Raw 04/27/1998

D-Generation X takes the Monday Night War to the front lines of World Championship Wrestling. [Duration: 00:05:45]

#11 – Raw 04/02/2012

John Cena feels the wrath of a beast when Brock Lesnar makes his shocking return to WWE after an eight year absence. [Duration: 00:05:38]

#10 – Raw 06/06/2005

The landscape of WWE changes when John Cena arrives on Monday Night RAW as the brand’s first pick in the 2005 WWE Draft. [Duration: 00:13:50]

#9 – Raw 01/04/1999

The dream of Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy is realized when Mankind challenges The Rock for the WWE Championship. [Duration: 00:14:36]

#8 – Raw 12/06/2004

History is made when Lita and Trish Stratus battle for the Women’s Championship in the main event of Monday Night RAW![Duration: 00:10:25]

#7 – Raw 06/02/2014

The unity of The Shield is finally broken when Triple H executes his infamous ‘Plan B’. [Duration: 00:10:20]

#6 – Raw 04/03/2017

After defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns takes to his yard to comment on this massive accomplishment. [Duration: 00:12:46]

#5 – Raw 09/22/1997

The storied rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon ignites with a stunning gesture from The Rattlesnake. [Duration: 00:06:23]

#4 – Raw 08/09/1999

The walls of WWE come crashing down when Chris Jericho makes an unforgettable debut and shows everyone that RAW is Jericho. [Duration: 00:09:57]

#3 – Raw 03/10/2014

In defiance of The Authority’s reign of tyranny, Daniel Bryan turns to the Yes Movement to help secure his destiny. [Duration: 00:17:11]

#2 – Raw 06/27/2011

CM Punk evokes controversy by hijacking Monday Night RAW to speak his mind on his status in WWE. [Duration: 00:07:52]

#1 – Raw 03/22/1999

Days before battling The Rock at WrestleMania XV, Stone Cold Steve Austin gives The Corporation a taste of things to come. [Duration: 00:06:18