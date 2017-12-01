Content Listing For Two New Collections On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding a new collection on the career of Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:

Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE 02/21/2016 – A Sign of the Times

The foundation of the NXT Universe is rocked by the signing of one of the most talented performers of this generation, Shinsuke Nakamura.

NXT TakeOver: Dallas 04/01/2016 – Strong Style Arrives!!!

Shinsuke Nakamura makes an unforgettable debut when The King of Strong Style goes one-on-one with Sami Zayn.

NXT TakeOver: The End 06/08/2016 – The End is Just The Beginning

Shinsuke Nakamura’s innovative abilities continue to captivate the NXT Universe in this match against Austin Aries.

NXT 07/13/2016 – Familiar Foes

Years after battling each other internationally, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor meet in singles action before the NXT Universe.

The Miracle of Sound

Discover how Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance music contributes to the mystique of the most captivating Superstar in history.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II 08/20/2016 – A New Crown for The King

Shinsuke Nakamura looks to achieve championship gold by challenging Samoa Joe for the NXT Title.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto 11/19/2016 – The Destroyer’s Revenge

Shinsuke Nakamura’s reign as NXT Champion is put to the test when Samoa Joe looks to reclaim the gold.

NXT 12/28/2016 – Twice is Nice

Just over a month after losing the NXT Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura takes to the ring to challenge Samoa Joe for the title.

NXT 01/04/2017 – A Locked-In Resolution

Shinsuke Nakamura kicks off 2017 by defending the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio 01/28/2017 – Less Than Glorious

The glory of the NXT Championship leads Bobby Roode to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the gold.

NXT 03/08/2017 – No Time for Games

Shinsuke Nakamura proves that there is no time for games when he steps into the ring with TJP.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando 04/01/2017 – A Chapter Closes

With the winds of change calling him, Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship.

SmackDown 04/04/2017 – The Land of Opportunity

Shinsuke Nakamura receives a royal welcome from the WWE Universe when The King of Strong Style debuts on SmackDown.

NXT 04/12/2017 – Farewell, Not Goodbye

While eagerly waiting to make his mark on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura bids farewell to the NXT Universe.

Backlash 2017 – Showing Up The Show-Off

After weeks of anticipation, Shinsuke Nakamura steps into a SmackDown ring to go one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler.

SmackDown 05/30/2017 – Highlight of the Night

An altercation on The Highlight Reel leads to Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn uniting to face Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

SmackDown 06/06/2017 – Painting The Face of America

Shinsuke Nakamura lives up to his reputation as an artist when he goes one-on-one with Kevin Owens.

Money in the Bank 2017 – Take it to the Bank

Shinsuke Nakamura looks to climb the ladder of success by competing in SmackDown’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

SmackDown 08/01/2017 – A Dream Match

Worlds truly collide when Shinsuke Nakamura takes to the ring to go one-on-one with John Cena in a memorable battle.

The Sound of the Streets

The music that accompanies Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring takes over the streets of New York City.

Catching Some Waves

Take a look at Shinsuke Nakamura’s unusual preparation for SummerSlam as The King of Strong Styles heads to the beach for some surfing.

SummerSlam 2017 – The King Meets The Maharaja

Just months after his SmackDown debut, Shinsuke Nakamura finds himself challenging Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn: Never Be The Same

NXT 05/22/2013 – More Than Generic

Sami Zayn proves to the world that he is so much more than generic in his debut match in NXT against Curt Hawkins.

Sami’s Insight on Debut (Interview)

Sami Zayn sheds some light on everyone’s preconceived notion about him before his debut, and offers insight to his rivalry with Cesaro.

NXT 08/21/2013 – International Incident

Sami Zayn takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Antonio Cesaro in this memorable 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

NXT Arrival 02/27/2014 – One Helluva Battle

Sami Zayn shows the WWE Universe why he has truly arrived in this bout against Antonio Cesaro.

NXT 04/23/2014 – Real Competition

Sami Zayn and The Usos step up to give Corey Graves and The Ascension the competition they asked for in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way 09/11/2014 – Four for Gold

Sami Zayn looks for glory by battling Adrian Neville, Tyler Breeze, and Tyson Kidd for the NXT Championship.

NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution 12/11/2014 – Rising to the Top

With his career in NXT on the line, Sami Zayn challenges Adrian Neville for the NXT Championship.

Sami’s Insight on NXT Title Win (Interview)

Sami Zayn shares some insight into his capture of the NXT Championship and his storied rivalry with longtime friend, Kevin Owens.

NXT TakeOver: Rival 02/11/2015 – Old Friends, New Rivals

Sami Zayn finds himself in a dangerous position when he defends the NXT Championship against Kevin Owens.

NXT 04/15/2015 – Evading The Gore

Sami Zayn tries to avoid being the victim of the gore when he faces off against Rhyno in a grueling battle.

RAW 05/04/2015 – A Bittersweet Surprise

Sami Zayn shocks the WWE Universe by showing up on Monday Night RAW to challenge John Cena for the Untied States Championship.

Sami’s Insight on Facing Cena (Interview)

Sami Zayn comments on his shocking debut on Monday Night RAW that left both him and the WWE Universe wanting more.

NXT 03/09/2016 – The Marathon Men

Sami Zayn and Samoa Joe meet in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match for a shot at becoming Number One Contender for the NXT Championship.

RAW 03/14/2016 – An Ironic Turn of Events

Irony reigns supreme when Kevin Owens takes a ringside seat to watch Sami Zayn go one-on-one with The Miz.

NXT TakeOver: Dallas 04/01/2016 – Heart and Soul

Emotions run high as Sami Zayn takes to the ring to battle the debuting Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sami’s Insight on Nakamura Match (Interview)

Sami Zayn addresses his move from NXT to Monday Night RAW and his perception of Shinsuke Nakamura.

RAW 04/11/2016 – Seeking Opportunity

Sami Zayn looks to earn a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by going one-on-one with AJ Styles.

Payback 2016 – Seeking Payback

Sami Zayn sets his sights on getting even with Kevin Owens when they meet in singles action.

SmackDown 06/23/2016 – The Underdog and The Architect

Seth Rollins’ road to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship runs right into Sami Zayn.

SmackDown 07/07/2016 – The Walls Come Down

An unusual alliance is formed when Kevin Owens sits ringside to witness Chris Jericho battle his former friend, Sami Zayn.

Battleground 2016 – A Familiar Battleground

Sami Zayn finds himself in familiar territory in a one-on-one bout against Kevin Owens.

Sami’s Insight on Owens Rivalry (Interview)

Listen as Sami Zayn comments on his in-ring chemistry with Kevin Owens, and his eventual rivalry with a monster.

RAW 01/02/2017 – A Monstrous Encounter

Sami Zayn proves that what he lacks in size he makes up for in heart by battling Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match.

RAW 03/27/2017 – High Stakes

Sami Zayn’s career and a spot in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are at stake in a No DQ Match against Kevin Owens.

SmackDown 04/11/2017 – Chasing an American Dream

Sami Zayn meets Baron Corbin and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match for a shot at the United States Championship.

Backlash 2017 – Surviving End of Days

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin comes to a head when both men meet in singles action.

SmackDown 08/22/2017 – Somebody to Trust?

Despite years of hostility between them, Kevin Owens asks a favor of his old friend, Sami Zayn.

SmackDown 09/26/2017 – Left Laying

Amidst a heated rivalry with Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens takes to the ring to battle Sami Zayn.

SmackDown 10/03/2017 – A Word of Warning

Before Shane McMahon battles Kevin Owens inside Hell in a Cell, Sami Zayn offers him a warning about his former friend.

Sami’s Insight on New Attitude (Interview)

Sami Zayn goes in-depth to explain the frustrations that would give way to his newly adopted attitude.

SmackDown 10/10/2017 – Why, Sami, Why?

After shocking the WWE Universe by reuniting with Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, Sami Zayn explains his actions.

SmackDown 10/17/2017 – A Friendship Rekindled

The recently reunited duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn take to the ring to battle Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.