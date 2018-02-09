Content Listing For Wedding Bells Collection On WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:

Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch WWE Wedding Bells, starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

WWE Wedding Bells

Love is in the air this week as WWE Flashback Friday celebrates Valentine’s Day with a trip down memory lane and a walk down the aisle. Relive the history of some of the most memorable wedding ceremonies that took place inside a WWE ring, and witness the romance, bliss, and even chaos associated with them. From “Butcher” Vachon to Daniel Bryan, say “I do” to an enchanting evening of matrimonial moments on WWE Network.



Featured Moments

Tuesday Night Titans, Episode #17

Paul “Butcher” Vachon has finally found the love of a lifetime when he walks down the aisle and into the squared circle to tie the knot.

Watch on demand



SummerSlam 1991

Relive the Match Made in Heaven, as “Macho Man” Randy Savage ties the knot with Miss Elizabeth.

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Saturday Night’s Main Event, Episode #2

Uncle Elmer, with Hillbilly Jim as his best man, walks down the aisle to say “I do.”

Streaming at 6 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #309

The Ministry of Darkness prepares a night of blissful matrimony between Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker.

Streaming at 7:15 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #340

Stephanie McMahon and Test plan to tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives in wedded bliss, but Triple H has other plans for Stephanie.

Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #455

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley look to renew their wedding vows in front of the WWE Universe.

Watch on demand



SmackDown, Episode #160

Billy and Chuck look to seal their union in matrimony with a special commitment ceremony.

Watch on demand



SmackDown, Episode #176

SmackDown starts a new year with the wedding ceremony of Dawn Marie and Al Wilson.

Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #587

The bells of unholy matrimony toll for the wedding of Kane and Lita.

Watch on demand



Monday Night Raw, Episode #630

Edge and Lita’s marriage gets off to a hell of a start when they receive an uninvited guest to their wedding.

Watch on demand



SmackDown, Episode #465

Edge and SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero cordially invite the WWE Universe to witness their wedding reception.

Watch on demand



NXT, Episode #37

Relive the wedding of Goldust & Aksana.

Streaming at 9 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



NXT, Episode #100

Relive the wedding of Johnny Curtis & Maxine.

Streaming at 9:45 p.m. ET | Watch on demand



Raw, Episode #1,000

Raw’s monumental 1000th episode includes a DX reunion, a new Raw GM, Charlie Sheen, a WWE wedding, and much more.

Watch on demand



WWE Crazy Stupid Love Show

Join host Renee Young on a trip down the river of love, and relive the highs and lows of romance in WWE.

Streaming at 10:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand