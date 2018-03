Content Listing For WrestleMania Theater Collection On WWE Network

TITLE DESCRIPTION AIR DATE DURATION

UNDERTAKER VS. EDGE TAKE A RE-IMAGINED LOOK AT THE UNDERTAKER PUTTING HIS STREAK ON THE LINE AGAINST EDGE’S WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FROM WRESTLEMANIA XXIV. 3/30/2008 0:33:59

SHAWN MICHAELS VS. UNDERTAKER WITNESS SOME NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FOOTAGE FROM SHAWN MICHAELS DEFENDING HIS CAREER AGAINST THE UNDERTAKER’S STREAK AT WRESTLEMANIA XXVI. 3/28/2010 0:34:38

THE ROCK VS. JOHN CENA THE EPIC CONFRONTATION BETWEEN JOHN CENA AND THE ROCK FROM WRESTLEMANIA XXVIII IS PRESENTED IN A NEW AND VISUALLY STUNNING EXPERIENCE. 4/1/2012 0:40:41

TRIPLE H VS. BROCK LESNAR IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE MEMORABLE BATTLE BETWEEN TRIPLE H AND BROCK LESNAR FROM WRESTLEMANIA 29 WITH ALL NEW VISUALS FROM THE MATCH. 4/7/2013 0:29:53

ORTON VS. BRYAN VS. BATISTA RELIVE DANIEL BRYAN’S TRIUMPH OVER YEARS OF ADVERSITY AT WRESTLEMANIA XXX LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN IT BEFORE. 4/6/2014 0:36:22

INTERCONTINENTAL LADDER MATCH EXPERIENCE THE LADDER MATCH FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP AT WRESTLEMANIA IN SANTA CLARA FROM HEIGHTENED SENSE OF REALITY. 3/29/2015 0:17:49

BROCK LESNAR VS. ROMAN REIGNS GRAB A FRONT ROW SEAT TO WITNESS BROCK LESNAR TAKE ROMAN REIGNS ON HIS FIRST TRIP TO SUPLEX CITY AT WRESTLEMANIA IN AN ALL NEW WAY. 3/29/2015 0:24:43

CHARLOTTE VS. SASHA VS. BECKY THE WOMEN’S EVOLUTION GETS A MAKEOVER IN THIS UNIQUE LOOK AT THE TRIPLE THREAT MATCH TO CROWN A NEW WOMEN’S CHAMPION AT WRESTLEMANIA. 4/3/2016 0:23:32

AJ STYLES VS. SHANE MCMAHON REVISIT AJ STYLES’ BATTLE WITH SHANE MCMAHON AT WRESTLEMANIA ORLANDO WITH NEW EYES IN THIS COMPLETELY IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE. 4/2/2017 0:24:04