Content Listing For WWE Extreme Rules 2018 DVD

WWE is slated to release the Extreme Rules 2018 DVD in just under two weeks. Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the content listing:
DISC 1:
WWE Gets Extreme
RAW Tag Team Championship Match
“Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B-Team
Kurt Angle Sends a Strong Message to Brock Lesnar
Finn Bálor vs. “Constable” Baron Corbin
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
(James Ellsworth Suspended Above the Ring in a Shark Cage)
Carmella vs. Asuka
United States Championship Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Steel Cage Match
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
The B-Team Wants to be Celebrate with Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
DISC 2:
Extreme Rules Match for the RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. Rusev
Seth Rollins is Ready to “Burn it Down”
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
Special Features
EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW:
— Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
— Tables Match
The New Day vs. SAnitY
RAW & SMACKDOWN EXTRAS:
— Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Monday Night RAW • July 2, 2018
— Extreme Rules Comes Early for Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley
Monday Night RAW • July 9, 2018
— The Miz Welcomes Team Hell No to MizTV
SmackDown Live • July 10, 2018