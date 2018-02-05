Content Listing For WWE Home Video Classics Collection On WWE Network

The WWE Network will be adding a latest collection on WWE Home Video Classics to the streaming service on Monday. Here is the content listing for the collection:
Bloopers, Bleeps, and Bodyslams
(Dated: 04/12/1985 – Duration: 01:18:29)
Unusual Matches*
(Dated: 05/16/1985 – Duration: 01:27:00)
Big, Small, Strange, Strong*
(Dated: 12/11/1985 – Duration: 01:20:18)
Grudge Match ’86*
(Dated: 03/27/1986 – Duration: 01:25:14)
Villains of the Squared Circle*
(Dated: 06/06/1986 – Duration: 01:10:40)
Inside the Steel Cage*
(Dated: 12/11/1986 – Duration: 01:24:25)
Grand Slams*
(Dated: 12/11/1986 – Duration: 01:14:30)
Most Embarrassing Moments*
(Dated: 12/15/1987 – Duration: 01:24:12)
Brains Behind the Brawn
(Dated: 02/27/1989 – Duration: 01:25:56)
SuperTape
(Dated: 03/21/1990 – Duration: 01:56:30)
Wrestling Superheroes
(Dated: 03/21/1990 – Duration: 00:54:37)
WrestleFest ’90
(Dated: 06/27/1990 – Duration: 01:56:30)
Wrestling Tough Guys
(Dated: 09/27/1990 – Duration: 00:56:27)
World Tour ’90*
(Dated: 05/23/1990 – Duration: 01:50:40)
SuperTape II
(Dated: 07/25/1990 – Duration: 02:09:59)
Hottest Matches
(Dated: 10/25/1990 – Duration: 02:06:06)
SuperTape III
(Dated: 01/24/1991 – Duration: 02:00:21)
Funniest Moments
(Dated: 02/27/1991 – Duration: 00:57:50)
Mega Matches*
(Dated: 03/28/1991 – Duration: 02:00:52)
Greatest Hits
(Dated: 04/25/1991 – Duration: 01:00:20)
SuperTape IV*
(Dated: 05/23/1991 – Duration: 01:57:41)
WrestleFest ’91
(Dated: 07/25/1991 – Duration: 01:51:01)
Wrestling’s Greatest Champions
(Dated: 07/30/1991 – Duration: 00:57:17)
World Tour ’91
(Dated: 08/22/1991 – Duration: 01:46:40)
Battle at The Royal Albert Hall*
(Dated: 10/03/1991 – Duration: 02:40:32)
Rampage ’91
(Dated: 10/24/1991 – Duration: 01:56:14)
SuperTape ’92
(Dated: 02/27/1992 – Duration: 02:18:08)
Invasion ’92
(Dated: 03/26/1992 – Duration: 01:46:18)
Euro Rampage ’92*
(Dated: 04/19/1992 – Duration: 02:19:01)
Crunch Classic
(Dated: 05/28/1992 – Duration: 01:40:54)
WrestleFest ’92
(Dated: 07/23/1992 – Duration: 01:51:29)
World Tour ’92
(Dated: 08/27/1992 – Duration: 01:44:50)
Rampage ’92*
(Dated: 10/22/1992 – Duration: 01:49:40)
WrestleFest ’93
(Dated: 01/30/1993 – Duration: 02:19:58)
Smack’Em Whack’Em
(Dated: 03/31/1993 – Duration: 01:57:16)
UK Rampage ’93
(Dated: 04/11/1993 – Duration: 01:34:38)
Bashed in the USA
(Dated: 06/23/1993 – Duration: 01:57:03)
Invasion of the Bodyslammers
(Dated: 06/24/1993 – Duration: 01:57:06)