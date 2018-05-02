Content Listing For WWE Women’s Division DVD

WWE is set to release new a 3-disc DVD set entitled “Then, Now, Forever: The Evolution of WWE’s Women’s Division” on June 25 and 26 in Europe and the U.S. Here is the full content listing for the set, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork:

Disc 1

* The Women’s Evolution

* Spotlight on: Wendi Richter

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Wendi Richter vs. The Fabulous Moolah – “The Brawl to End It All” [Madison Square Garden] • July 23, 1984

* Spotlight on: Sensational Sherri

* Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Fabulous Moolah, Rockin’ Robin, Velvet McIntyre & The Jumping Bomb Angels vs. Sensational Sherri, Dawn Marie, Donna Christanello & The Glamour Girls – Survivor Series • November 26, 1987

* Spotlight on: Alundra Blayze

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano – RAW • April 3, 1995

* Spotlight on: Ivory

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Ivory vs. Chyna – WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001

* Spotlight on: Victoria

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Trish Stratus vs. Victoria – RAW • November 25, 2002

* Spotlight on: Lita

* Steel Cage Match: Lita vs. Victoria – RAW • November 24, 2003

* Spotlight on: Molly Holly

* Title vs. Hair Match for the WWE Women’s Championship: Molly Holly vs. Victoria – WrestleMania XX • March 14, 2004

* Spotlight on: Trish Stratus

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Trish Stratus vs. Lita – RAW • December 6, 2004

* Spotlight on: Mickie James

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James – WrestleMania 22 • April 2, 2006

* Spotlight on: AJ Lee

* WWE Divas Championship Match: Kaitlyn vs. AJ Lee – Payback • June 16, 2013

* Spotlight on: Paige

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Paige vs. Emma – NXT ArRIVAL • February 27, 2014

Disc 2

* Spotlight on: Natalya

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Natalya vs. Charlotte – NXT TakeOver • May 29, 2014

* Spotlight on: The Bella Twins

* Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon – SummerSlam • August 17, 2014

* Spotlight on: Bayley

* Iron Man Match for the NXT Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – NXT TakeOver: Respect • October 7, 2015

* Spotlight on: Charlotte

* Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship: Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks – WrestleMania 32 • April 2, 2016

* Spotlight on: Becky Lynch

* 6-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella – Backlash • September 11, 2016

* Spotlight on: Sasha Banks

* Hell in a Cell Match for the RAW Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte – Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016

Disc 3

* Spotlight on: Carmella

* Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Carmella vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina – SmackDown • June 27, 2017

* Spotlight on: Mae Young

* Mae Young Classic Tournament Final: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler – Mae Young Classic • November 12, 2017

* Spotlight on: Royal Rumble Participants

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match – Royal Rumble • January 28, 2018

* Spotlight on: Alexa Bliss

* Elimination Chamber Match for RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mickie James vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Elimination Chamber • February 25, 2018

* Spotlight on: Ronda Rousey

* Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon – WrestleMania 34 • April 8, 2018

* It’s Only The Beginning