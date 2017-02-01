Contract Signing Added To WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a Royal Rumble contract signing with John Cena and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the first SmackDown episode of 2017.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s blue brand show:

* Cena – Styles contract signing

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin

* Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

Below is a promo for this week’s show: