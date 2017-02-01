Contract Signing Added To WWE SmackDown
Published On 01/02/2017 | News
WWE has announced a Royal Rumble contract signing with John Cena and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the first SmackDown episode of 2017.
Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s blue brand show:
* Cena – Styles contract signing
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin
* Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
Below is a promo for this week’s show:
.@MikeTheMiz & @TheDeanAmbrose battle for the #ICTitle, plus @AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena sign their #RoyalRumble contract TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/yzu9EYvhju
— WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017