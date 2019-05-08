Controversial Posts Allegedly From Lars Sullivan Resurface

Reddit user farcevacant compiled a list of offensive online posts that were allegedly made by Lars Sullivan several years ago. The posts were made on the bodybuilding.com message board. Here is the list which has made the front page of Reddit’s wrestling section:
EDIT 2: LARS RESPONDS – https://imgur.com/a/tu6ThGx
Some people asked for proof that this was Lars. Here’s proof:
As proof that these are Lars, here is a post in which he posted a photo of himself on his elperfecto account:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154563433&p=1084157583&viewfull=1#post1084157583
and a link to the user profile for disenfranchised with a bunch of younger Lars photos in the gallery at the bottom:
https://bodyspace.bodybuilding.com/disenfranchised
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154063831
in which he says “Numerous reasons OP.
Some blacks want to take advantage of their great grandparents misfortunes, and they want a piece of the pity pie. Instead of taking some personal responsibility, they choose to attack the white man and say we must take care of them financially.
Black Panther Party. These guys are the epitome of racist clowns.
When immigrants (particularly of the illegal persuasion coming from our neighbors down south) hear that we are “land of the free”, to them that means they get free stuff.
There is a clear political divide among the races. The democrats essentially bribing minorities for votes is the root cause of this problem.
So many other reasons.”
Here are some of the original screenshots that I uploaded, including him complimenting the spree killer’s band:
Some screenshots of other posts of his under the older disenfranchised ID:
https://imgur.com/Je9SYjz
https://imgur.com/yRZ9qIa
https://imgur.com/Cge154y
https://imgur.com/4ywhlQG
https://imgur.com/0qwBbHp
https://imgur.com/XL4M1Aw
Here’s a ton more links from my personal stash(I have screenshots of these, but they’re not posted online, though anyone can make their own by going to the page links and looking at the elperfecto and disenfranchised posts by Lars:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=143162483&page=2 “If we’re going off scientific facts, obviously wither Hispanic or Blackwomen. Who pops out the most babies at the youngest age? Hispanics followed by blacks. Why do 50% of black women have STD’s? SLOOTS.” https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=147556653 “On the flip side I will ask what are Kofi and R Truth supposed to be? A PG black panther stable? I always wondered why they had to team up two black guys. Both those guys look like they could be in a prison black gang.” https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154063831 “Some blacks want to take advantage of their great grandparents misfortunes, and they want a piece of the pity pie. Instead of taking some personal responsibility, they choose to attack the white man and say we must take care of them financially. Black Panther Party. These guys are the epitome of racist clowns. When immigrants (particularly of the illegal persuasion coming from our neighbors down south) hear that we are “land of the free”, to them that means they get free stuff. There is a clear political divide among the races. The democrats essentially bribing minorities for votes is the root cause of this problem. So many other reasons.” https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=4074633
Lars on the “grey area” of rape:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=147653713
Refers to leftists as feminine and says he is against religion:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154050921
Said AJ Styles would not do well in WWE (after Lars was signed):
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=157107363&p=1137793203#post1137793203
disses Daniel Bryan:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=156296713&p=1120401793#post1120401793
about why he likes making fun of gay and non-white ppl:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=146190813&page=2
About how he would make someone feel worthless if they talked about their gay sex in the same thread from the previous post:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=146190813&page=2 Said Rock rode Austin’s coattails:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=155662933&p=1106899263#post1106899263
Anti-Psych Med Lars
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154143651&p=1074585551#post1074585551
calls people with mental problems weak:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154143651&p=1074589911#post1074589911
makes fun of the notion of people suffering from social anxiety:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154127741&p=1074300861#post1074300861
more telling people with mental issues to grow up:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154127741&p=1074251641#post1074251641
Says del rio only got pushed because he is Mexican:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154123301&p=1074159691#post1074159691
calls NAACP clowns:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154064861&p=1073439931#post1073439931
Says Scott Hall is going to OD:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153473321&p=1073405261#post1073405261
more racial comments about handouts:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154050921&p=1072531421#post1072531421
Zach Ryder=cringeworthy:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153843361&p=1068885561#post1068885561
against middle east tourism because they worship terrorists:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153835391&p=1067732361#post1067732361
doesn’t want people from middle eastern countries in the us:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153835391&p=1067729071#post1067729071
says media is too easy on “you people” ie middle easterners:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153835391&p=1067727211#post1067727211
On Meltzer and “Chinese wrestling”
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151371963&p=1015835633#post1015835633
about how mentioning the smell of women is gay
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151317793&p=1014182683#post1014182683
says that muslims should be demonized for their religion:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151264123&p=1013391123#post1013391123
says AJ Lee looks like 16 year old Gilbert Gottfried in drag
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151246863&p=1012840783#post1012840783
joked about Stone Cold beating Debra:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=150148063&p=989743353#post989743353
lol’d at Kanyon committing suicide:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149881703&p=984254423#post984254423
says the McMahons don’t care about Mexicans politically, but that they will exploit any race to make money
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149861833&p=983807743#post983807743
says Vince was a cokehead
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149780233&p=982452023#post982452023
says the last dump he took is more important to him than isreal:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149504613
disses WWE’s Komen charity efforts:
https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149277103&p=971645003#post971645003