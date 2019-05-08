Controversial Posts Allegedly From Lars Sullivan Resurface

Reddit user farcevacant compiled a list of offensive online posts that were allegedly made by Lars Sullivan several years ago. The posts were made on the bodybuilding.com message board. Here is the list which has made the front page of Reddit’s wrestling section:

LARS RESPONDS – https://imgur.com/a/tu6ThGx

Some people asked for proof that this was Lars. Here’s proof:

As proof that these are Lars, here is a post in which he posted a photo of himself on his elperfecto account:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154563433&p=1084157583&viewfull=1#post1084157583

and a link to the user profile for disenfranchised with a bunch of younger Lars photos in the gallery at the bottom:

https://bodyspace.bodybuilding.com/disenfranchised

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154063831

in which he says “Numerous reasons OP.

Some blacks want to take advantage of their great grandparents misfortunes, and they want a piece of the pity pie. Instead of taking some personal responsibility, they choose to attack the white man and say we must take care of them financially.

Black Panther Party. These guys are the epitome of racist clowns.

When immigrants (particularly of the illegal persuasion coming from our neighbors down south) hear that we are “land of the free”, to them that means they get free stuff.

There is a clear political divide among the races. The democrats essentially bribing minorities for votes is the root cause of this problem.

So many other reasons.”

Here are some of the original screenshots that I uploaded, including him complimenting the spree killer’s band:

Some screenshots of other posts of his under the older disenfranchised ID:

https://imgur.com/Je9SYjz

https://imgur.com/yRZ9qIa

https://imgur.com/Cge154y

https://imgur.com/4ywhlQG

https://imgur.com/0qwBbHp

https://imgur.com/XL4M1Aw

Here’s a ton more links from my personal stash(I have screenshots of these, but they’re not posted online, though anyone can make their own by going to the page links and looking at the elperfecto and disenfranchised posts by Lars:

Lars on the “grey area” of rape:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=147653713

Refers to leftists as feminine and says he is against religion:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154050921

Said AJ Styles would not do well in WWE (after Lars was signed):

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=157107363&p=1137793203#post1137793203

disses Daniel Bryan:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=156296713&p=1120401793#post1120401793

about why he likes making fun of gay and non-white ppl:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=146190813&page=2

About how he would make someone feel worthless if they talked about their gay sex in the same thread from the previous post:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=146190813&page=2 Said Rock rode Austin’s coattails:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=155662933&p=1106899263#post1106899263

Anti-Psych Med Lars

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154143651&p=1074585551#post1074585551

calls people with mental problems weak:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154143651&p=1074589911#post1074589911

makes fun of the notion of people suffering from social anxiety:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154127741&p=1074300861#post1074300861

more telling people with mental issues to grow up:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154127741&p=1074251641#post1074251641

Says del rio only got pushed because he is Mexican:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154123301&p=1074159691#post1074159691

calls NAACP clowns:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154064861&p=1073439931#post1073439931

Says Scott Hall is going to OD:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153473321&p=1073405261#post1073405261

more racial comments about handouts:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=154050921&p=1072531421#post1072531421

Zach Ryder=cringeworthy:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153843361&p=1068885561#post1068885561

against middle east tourism because they worship terrorists:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153835391&p=1067732361#post1067732361

doesn’t want people from middle eastern countries in the us:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153835391&p=1067729071#post1067729071

says media is too easy on “you people” ie middle easterners:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=153835391&p=1067727211#post1067727211

On Meltzer and “Chinese wrestling”

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151371963&p=1015835633#post1015835633

about how mentioning the smell of women is gay

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151317793&p=1014182683#post1014182683

says that muslims should be demonized for their religion:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151264123&p=1013391123#post1013391123

says AJ Lee looks like 16 year old Gilbert Gottfried in drag

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=151246863&p=1012840783#post1012840783

joked about Stone Cold beating Debra:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=150148063&p=989743353#post989743353

lol’d at Kanyon committing suicide:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149881703&p=984254423#post984254423

says the McMahons don’t care about Mexicans politically, but that they will exploit any race to make money

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149861833&p=983807743#post983807743

says Vince was a cokehead

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149780233&p=982452023#post982452023

says the last dump he took is more important to him than isreal:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149504613

disses WWE’s Komen charity efforts:

https://forum.bodybuilding.com/showthread.php?t=149277103&p=971645003#post971645003