Paul Heyman Controversy Over Brock Lesnar’s Storylines, Backstage News On Mauro Ranallo & JBL

– Mauro Ranallo’s issues that caused him to leave WWE earlier this year were not so much with John Layfield but rather the culture that has been headed by Vince McMahon and has been in place for many years. The belief is that JBL had a part in it but his comments on television were coming from somebody else. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, part of the terms in Ranallo returning were that he works with and reports to Michael Cole and Triple H instead of McMahon. Because the Ranallo situation was resolved, the feeling from people close to the situation is that JBL made his own decision to leave and it wasn’t related to what happened with Ranallo.

– There has been some controversy regarding Paul Heyman’s involvement with Brock Lesnar’s storylines, Dave Meltzer reports. Apparently Heyman is able to have Lesnar segments changed to his liking which doesn’t go over well with some people in management and creative. While Heyman is said to have “a lot of pull” with Vince McMahon, the belief is that Lesnar would be more opening to going with original plans if Heyman wasn’t around.