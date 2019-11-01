Controversy Surrounding Joey Mercury’s ROH Departure

Joey Mercury, who was working for Ring of Honor in a creative and producing role, left the company in what was initially believed to be a mutual decision. However, there appears to be more controversy behind the scenes.

A Twitter account that allegedly was made by Mercury has surfaced with numerous negative comments about the company and General Manager Greg Gilleland. Among the complaints, the account claimed that ROH has been providing an unsafe working environment for talent with “no security, no medical staff, no women on creative, worst looking wrestling on or off TV.” Gilleland was also called a “liability” who is “inexperienced and unqualified to generate revenue in his field.”

Meanwhile, ROH star Kelly Klien and her husband BJ Whitmer are backing up the claims:

I’m scared I will get in trouble for saying something in public about it.

But the reports I’ve seen are wrong.

He is the best coach I ever had. I partly stayed there so I could keep learning from him. He looked out for us and he tried to make it better. — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) 1 November 2019