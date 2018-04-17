Corey Graves And Finn Balor Comment On Bullet Club Name Drop On Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Hartford, CT at the XL Center on the USA Network, Corey Graves accidentally said, “The Bullet Club Is For Everyone” while talking about Finn Balor and the ‘Balor Club’.
After the show, Balor and Graves took to social media to comment on the mistake.
For LIFE
For REAL
For EVERYONE @WWEGraves
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) April 17, 2018
Finn, you’re a wildly popular man. Please stop starting Clubs. They’re hard to keep track of. #BALORClub https://t.co/WhhZDOVmj9
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 17, 2018