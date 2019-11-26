Corey Graves Calls Out Reporter and Frank Shamrock

Corey Graves responded to a report from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer regarding the tweets Graves made towards Mauro Ranallo. Meltzer believes that WWE was unhappy with the situation and was surprised that Graves worked the Survivor Series show. Graves also responded to a tweet from Ranallo’s friend Frank Shamrock:

👋 @davemeltzerWON, you uninformed, false narrative pushing liar. My phone works. You’re a “journalist,” right? You can find my number. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 25, 2019

Frank, did you approve this tweet with Meltzer? Instead of calling me? Or actually coming to TV to discuss things like grown men? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 25, 2019