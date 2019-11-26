Corey Graves Calls Out Reporter and Frank Shamrock

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Corey Graves responded to a report from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer regarding the tweets Graves made towards Mauro Ranallo. Meltzer believes that WWE was unhappy with the situation and was surprised that Graves worked the Survivor Series show. Graves also responded to a tweet from Ranallo’s friend Frank Shamrock:

