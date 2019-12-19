Corey Graves Critical of WWE Doing Rematches Too Often

– During his latest After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves commented on WWE doing rematches too often:

“As far as the WWE landscape is concerned I am re matched to death, I tell you. What I mean it seems like week after week after week on RAW and SmackDown we see rematches ad nauseam. Don’t get me wrong I’m not tired of seeing any of these superstars. But I am tired of seeing the same matches over and over and over again.”

“Just off the top of my head we’ve seen the Viking Raiders, who I’m a huge fan of. And the OC, who I’m also a huge fan of. How many times in the past few months have we seen that match?” Corey Graves stated. “We saw it again at TLC. I went on Twitter two weeks ago to praise Humberto Carrillo vs Andrade because it was awesome. I am all for seeing more of it but that doesn’t mean in successive weeks. We saw it again on the TLC kickoff show. Yes it was awesome again and it appears after what went down on Monday Night RAW this week we’re going to see it AGAIN. Give me a little space I mean why do we need rematches all the time? Why can’t somebody just win and somebody just lose and move on?”