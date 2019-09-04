Corey Graves Denies ‘Shot’ At Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle On Chad Gable

– Kurt Angle commented on Chad Gable making it to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament:

– During this week’s Smackdown Live, Corey Graves made a subtle reference to Chris Jericho’s AEW Title being stolen. When Drake Maverick won the 24/7 Title, Graves stated “I’m sure he’ll celebrate and take a limousine to a chain restaurant.”

Graves clarified on Twitter that it wasn’t a “shot” at Jericho:

