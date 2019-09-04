Corey Graves Denies ‘Shot’ At Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle On Chad Gable

– Kurt Angle commented on Chad Gable making it to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament:

To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He’s now getting the opportunity to prove how f’ing great he truly is. They say he’s the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna win King of the Ring!!!! #itstrue #KOTR2019 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 4, 2019

– During this week’s Smackdown Live, Corey Graves made a subtle reference to Chris Jericho’s AEW Title being stolen. When Drake Maverick won the 24/7 Title, Graves stated “I’m sure he’ll celebrate and take a limousine to a chain restaurant.”

Graves clarified on Twitter that it wasn’t a “shot” at Jericho: