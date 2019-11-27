Corey Graves Issues Apology To Mauro Ranallo

On the new episode of his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves issued an apology to Mauro Ranallo over his tweets that caused Ranallo to disable his Twitter account and take a leave of absence from WWE television. Here is what Ranallo said courtesy of HeelByNature.com:

“I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things and it was not meant to offend, disrespect or disparage anybody, that was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply, that was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody any undue stress, especially a co-worker.”

Graves addressed the apology at the start of his podcast which you can listen to below: