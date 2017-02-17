Corey Graves Making WWE Toy Announcement, George “The Animal” Steele Video, More

– WWE posted this video of recruit Jeet Rama doing single-leg squats at the WWE Performance Center recently:

– Corey Graves will be live at the New York Toy Fair in New York City tomorrow to reveal something for the WWE – TMNT line of toys it appears. The announcement will air on Facebook. Below are details:

.@WWEGraves has an EXCLUSIVE reveal for you LIVE from New York Toy Fair TOMORROW at 4 PM ET! @TMNT pic.twitter.com/86LjAhJhdZ — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele passed away on Thursday night at the age of 79. Below are comments from Stephanie McMahon and a video package WWE released:

The late, great @WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele had a career unlike any other! https://t.co/rASN9YGCeJ pic.twitter.com/IhBh9bNDZa — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017