Corey Graves On Which WWE Star Should Get A Major Push

During his recent After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves talked about which WWE star he feels should get a major push:

“This should be the opportunity for Big E’s big, singles breakout performance. Now, I’m not saying to break up The New Day. They’ve gone on the record a million times and said, ‘Nope, they want to stay a unit forever’, and I don’t want to be the one to argue. But people forget that Big E was a former NXT Champion, Big E was a former [Intercontinental Champion] very shortly into his WWE career and that was when he was still figuring things out.”

“Big E now has the seasoning. He’s no doubt learned while spending all this time with Kofi. He’s definitely developed in the ring and if you can’t see that, I don’t know what you’re watching. Big E has future WWE or Universal Champion written all over him. As entertaining as all three of The New Day members are in front of the camera, we haven’t even scratched the tip of the iceberg pf what Big E is capable of as a performer.”