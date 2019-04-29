Corey Graves Opens Up About Carmella Relationship

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Corey Graves spoke out about how his relationship with Carmella went public:

“The story that made the rounds without paying it any mind, it was not accurate. It was made out of anger and emotion and it was… it wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house, living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation.”

“It was a ‘sexy story’ that people went: ‘Oh, my god let’s talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.’ It was angry and emotional and its been apologized for on both ends. It’s moved forward.”

“That was the thing. I didn’t think it was anybody’s business other than my own and those closest to me knew. My small group of friends and even beyond knew before the actual process started. So that’s what I get for playing my cards close to the vest. The internet grabbed a hold and ran with it, but it blew by. The storm’s over if you know what I mean. Everyone’s moved on.”

“I’ve as happy as I’ve been in a long time. I’m very tired, but happy.”

