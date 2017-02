Corey Graves Praises WWE Crews, New WWE Trademarks Indicate Mobile Game, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods and friends get hands-on with the new Nintendo Switch in this new video from his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– WWE recently applied to trademark “Tap Mania” and “WWE Tap Mania” for mobile and gaming use. Coming off the success of their new WWE Champions mobile game, it looks like they’re planning on launching another mobile game here soon.

– The WWE crews are wrapping up a hectic week of tapings – WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”, the Royal Rumble, Main Event, RAW, SmackDown and 205 Live. Corey Graves tweeted the following props for WWE’s behind-the-scenes workers: