Corey Graves Replacing Jerry Lawler At Convention, Sami Zayn On Wrestling Seth Rollins, Brie Bella

– Below is the latest “Baby Watch” update from Brie Bella at 26 weeks:

– Northeast Wrestling announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is no longer able to appear at The Big Event convention on March 4th in Queens. WWE is sending RAW announcer Corey Graves in his place. This will be Graves’ first convention appearance. Fans who pre-ordered Lawler items to be signed can e-mail newwrestling@yahoo.com for a refund or to exchange them for Graves items.

– Sami Zayn took to Twitter after this week’s RAW and called his win over Seth Rollins one of his toughest RAW matches ever. As noted, Rollins lost his Royal Rumble spot to Zayn with the loss. Sami tweeted the following on the match: