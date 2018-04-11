Corey Graves Says He Considered Potential Comeback After Daniel Bryan’s Return

WWE color commentator Corey Graves was interviewed by Justin LaBar of Triblive about various topics. Here are the highlights:

How Daniel Bryan’s in-ring return resonates for him:

“That day was tough for me. I didn’t know about it. Nobody gave me a heads up. For Bryan, I was stoked. He’s a friend. He’s incredible in the ring. That’s where he belongs. It caught me off guard. I started asking questions to myself, Should I? What if? I had a few conversations with few people [in WWE] who put it out there. If you want to pursue this maybe we can look into it. So I spent about a week and a half weighing the options. It was, do I become a wrestler again and what happens?”

Having to step down as a commentator if he returned to action:

“Exactly. Again, this is all potential of would this work out, do I end up on the sidelines. I talked to my wife, talked to some friends. I think as much as I don’t believe in fate, this all kind of worked itself out so I think this is where I belong so why step out of it?”