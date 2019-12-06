Corey Graves Speaks Out About Top Star Being Misused

During his latest podcast, Corey Graves commented on how Charlotte Flair has been utilized in WWE:

“Charlotte Flair has never felt less important than she does right now. This whole tag team thing with Charlotte finding a different partner week after week, it just doesn’t click.”

Graves continued, “I’m not feeling it. And it looks to me like Charlotte’s not feeling it. Charlotte Flair carried the main event of WrestleMania this year because she is a pro. She is highly talented, and when she’s motivated, dare I say, untouchable. I miss ‘the queen,’ my queen. The villainess that just kicked everybody’s ass because she was superior.” Graves continued, “I know I’m forced to explain myself ad nauseam but allow me to reiterate one more time…I want my queen back!”

“For some reason, despite the fact that they spent the better part of the last year trying to kill one another, she and Becky are all of a sudden just pals?”

“I don’t know how you bring it back. I don’t think it’s a tough thing to fix…let Charlotte Flair take a little bit of a break, let her take some time off and disappear from the public eye for a few months. Let everybody remember why they miss Charlotte Flair…”