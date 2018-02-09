Corey Graves To Appear On Booker T’s Radio Show To Settle Their Beef

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T noted on Twitter that he has extended an invitation for WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves to appear on his show tomorrow to which Graves agreed to do so.

I’m going to address all of the news from this past week on my show tomorrow. There’s been a lot of things said and I’d like to publicly invite @WWEGraves to call in and clear the air. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 9, 2018