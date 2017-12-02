Corey Graves To Host New WWE Network Show

The WWE Network announced in an email detailing what is coming to the service in December that WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live commentator Corey Graves will be hosting a new show titled “Straight to the Source”.
Also announced for the WWE Network this month are collections on WWE SmackDown Live superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.
