Corey Graves’ Wife Accuses Him Of Sleeping With Carmella

Corey Graves is sleeping with Carmella?

This is according to Graves’ wife Amy Polinsky, who took to Instagram to allege that her husband is sleeping with Carmella.

Polinsky wrote, “This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad. I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters role models all along. Carmella and Corey Graves I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

The post, which has since been deleted, included a photo of Graves and Polinksy with their three kids, as well as a screenshot of multiple texts from Corey where he feels suicidal.

Graves wrote, “I’m dead. I’m at home in my room and I have all of the food. I just kinda wanna disappear forever. Legit, I can’t do any better than what I’ve got. I think this is it for me. I can’t top it what I’ve got, so Why try? I just wanna fade away. Give them whatever they need. I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

Following her initial post, Polinksy took to Instagram Story to post a screenshot of a text conversation with Graves where he says “WWE is gonna sue you.”

Graves wrote, “I suggest taking that post down, because WWE is gonna sue you. I just got a call.”

Polinksy replied, “Fine. They can sue.”

She added on Instagram Story, “Threatening to sue me. Wow. You should be proud!”