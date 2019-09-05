Could AEW’s Writing Style Influence WWE?

The current belief is that AEW is not going hire any writers for the weekly television shows on TNT. It appears that AEW will be putting together the shows with a basic format and having the talents use bullet points.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed this plan and how it could influence WWE:

“Legitimately they are not hiring writers and we are going to see a live two-hour show with no writers, just wrestlers coming up with storylines and going out there and having to cut promos and you know, knowing their bullet points and if they want to memorize their promos they can, if they don’t want to they don’t have to, but there’s not going to be any word-for-word stuff.”

“By the way, on Raw this week several of the promos were not scripted word-for-word which is interesting. So, I mean it’s funny they may be copying or whatever. Let’s face it the scripted promos, we’ve all complained about them forever for whatever reason — they’re badly delivered and lifeless and all that so we’re going to a new concept and we’ll see if pro wrestling needs script writers to be effective television and you know among other things I mean the jury isn’t out for a million things when it comes to AEW, but there are going to be a lot of answers or preliminary answers [soon.]”