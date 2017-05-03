Cruiserweight Championship Match On RAW, Braun Strowman’s Fastlane Loss, More

– Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been announced for tomorrow’s RAW. The title will be on the line. In the WWE Fastlane Fallout below, Swann tells Swann about the title match following Neville’s win over Jack Gallagher. Swann worked tonight’s Kickoff pre-show, teaming with Akira Tozawa to defeat Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.

– As seen at WWE Fastlane, Braun Strowman lost clean to Roman Reigns. This was Braun’s first pinfall loss. No word yet on if there will be a rematch but the two are not expected to wrestle each other at WrestleMania 33.

– Just 48% of fans on Twitter gave WWE Fastlane a thumbs up with over 2600 votes, as seen below in this poll: