Cruiserweight Coming To WWE 205 Live, Segment For Next Week’s SmackDown, HBK Talks New Movie Role

Published On 01/11/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is another clip of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussing his personal role in WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” that comes out on January 20th:

– In addition to Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a cage match being announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown, the show will also feature Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping trip.

– As seen in the teaser graphic below, Cruiserweight Classic competitor Akira Tozawa will be coming to WWE 205 Live soon:

