Cruiserweight Debuts On RAW (Video), Shane McMahon Hypes SmackDown, WWE Elimination Chamber Theme

– WWE 205 Live cruiserweight Akira Tozawa made his RAW debut on Monday night’s show from Portland. He defeated Drew Gulak with the German suplex. Below is video from that match:

– The official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is “Air” by No Wyld.

– Despite earlier speculation, it appears Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match is still happening on this week’s SmackDown from Seattle. WWE was still advertising the match on tonight’s RAW and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following to hype tomorrow’s show from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan’s hometown: