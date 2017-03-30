Cruiserweight Injured On This Week’s RAW

WWE cruiserweight Noam Dar suffered an injury during this week’s RAW match with Austin Aries, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on details of the injury but Dar missed this week’s 205 Live where he was to continue his feud with Rich Swann in the ring.

Dar is set to be examined in Orlando this Sunday before WrestleMania 33 to determine how long he will be out of action.

Dar’s on-screen girlfriend Alicia Fox noted on 205 Live that he wanted to wrestle Swann but was unable to compete. With Dar away, they continued the “secret admirer” storyline with Fox, as seen below: